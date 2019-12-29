Thursday, January 02, 2020

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, January 26 – Lifehouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands, presents “Women Warriors,” a one-woman performance by author and actress Annette Hubbell who brings to life the extraordinary stories of women who transformed themselves, paved the way for others, and left the world a better place. Among the women portrayed are Corrie ten Boom, Gladys Aylward, Amy Carmichael, and Sojourner Truth. Performances are Friday’s at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday’s at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. (except opening night) ; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a special performance on Thursday, January 23 and the Friday, January 24th performance will feature an interpreted presentation for the deaf. Tickets available at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com or call (909) 335-3037.

Friday, January 10 – the Inland Empire Coverage and Health Initiative (IECHI) presents the 8th Annual Legislative Forum: Challenges w/ Prescription Drug Costs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Molina Healthcare, 550 E. Hospitality Lane (first floor conference room), San Bernardino. This free annual event brings together elected officials, non-profit representatives, healthcare providers and networks, members of the business community and other key stakeholders to explore ways to improve healthcare delivery systems and access. To RSVP call Victoria (909) 273-6000 or email vmstephan@gmail.com

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Service (subject to weather and holiday schedules):

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Dominique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

First Monday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Coffee With a Cop from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 710 North D Street. For information call (909) 384-5742.

First Tuesday of every month – the San Bernardino Police Department hosts Business and Community Organization Meeting from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 180 S. Arrowhead. These meeting are focused on discussing issues affecting the community and businesses such blight, homeless encampments, lack of police response.

Save the Date:

Saturday, January 4 – Pure Land Foundation in partnership with San Bernardino City USD, Food Bank CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms is hosting its Mobile Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Community Day School, 24424 Monterey Ave, San Bernardino. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping cart or pull wagon since each family will receive approximately 40 pounds of food and other essential supplies that cannot be carried by hand. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution at 10:00 a.m. and ends exactly at 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are urged to arrive at 8:00 a.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation.

Sunday, January 5 – Los Cinco in partnership with Cultura Con Llantas and the Riverside Art Museum present Dia De Reyes from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. This event is part of the museum’s First Sunday’s @RAM. Visitors will enjoy tamales, pan dulce, chocolate mexicano, and music by Trio Sol De Amores. This cultural event celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men and is part of cultural tradition of Hispanic America.

Thursday, January 9 – the Redlands Benchwarmers present Winter Roast and Fundraiser Honoring golf pro Dave Stockton starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Burrage Mansion, 1205 W. Crescent Ave. This event benefits the Redlands High School sports and honors the 50th Anniversary Year Of Stockton’s 1970 PGA Championship. For ticket information call Mick (909) 798-5446.

Saturday, January 11 – the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra presents 2020 Run to Beat 5K Run/Walk from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Cal State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. Participants will run or walk to the music beat from talented local students. All levels and ages are welcome. Pre-registered participants will receive Note-able medals and Cool T-shirts. To register visit http://sanbernardinosymphony.org/special_events.html

Saturday, January 11 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, Food Bank CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms is hosting its Mobile Food Pantry Deployment from 10:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino. Participants are reminded to bring their own shopping cart or pull wagon as each family will receive approximately 40 pounds of food and other essential supplies that cannot be carried by hand. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. to exactly 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Saturday, January 18 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents American Legacy, A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre Of Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. This concert honors Dr.King’s contributions to American civil rights. The program includes Coleridge-Taylor – Ballade in A Minor; Wineglass – Unburied, Unmourned, Unmarked: Requiem for Rice; and versions of Wade in the Water, Strange Fruit, Freedom, Free at Last, City Called Heaven, and Lift Every Voice and Sing. Featured artists are American Idol finalist Jacob Lusk, Lettrice Lawrence, and Bradley Baker. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org

Saturday & Sunday, January 18 & 19 – the San Bernardino County Museum presents Old West Days at the Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. On Saturday, January 18 the program starts at 11:00 a.m. and on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. This event allows participants to experience the culture and diverse history of the old west, San Bernardino style. Activities include churning butter, creating quit squares, playing with 1800 toys, viewing mini horses, and panning for gold, and more. All included with regular museum admission (adults- $5, seniors (60) & active – active military $8, students(ID) – $7, children to 12 – $5, and children under 5 – free.

Saturday, January 18 – the Redlands Symphony presents String Serenade at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands. This concert features the orchestra’s outstanding string players playing St. Paul’s Suite by Holst, Quatuor en Serenade by Ravel, and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. For tickets visit www.redlandssymphony.com

Favorite Quote:

“Be at War with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man(person).”

Benjamin Franklin

