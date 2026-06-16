First 5 San Bernardino Launches Kid Safe Summer as Child Drownings Remain a Threat

With child drownings remaining a deadly risk nationwide, First 5 San Bernardino and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Safe Kids Inland Empire are working to help local families prevent tragedy before summer recreation begins.

First 5 San Bernardino welcomed hundreds of children, parents and caregivers to Lake Gregory Regional Park on June 12 for its free Splish Splash Water Safety Fun Day, an event designed to combine lifesaving water safety education with family-friendly activities.

“First 5 San Bernardino wants families to have a Kids Safe summer, so we’re making water safety fun by inviting our families out to learn more about water safety,” said Erin Meier, a First 5 San Bernardino representative.

The event focused on the ABCs of Water Safety: active supervision, barriers such as fences and pool covers, and CPR and swim classes. Families also learned why properly fitted life jackets offer more reliable protection than inflatable floaties around pools, lakes and beaches.

San Bernardino County families received giveaways and connected with community resources during First 5 San Bernardino’s Splish Splash Water Safety Fun Day at Lake Gregory Regional Park.

San Bernardino County families received giveaways and connected with community resources during First 5 San Bernardino’s Splish Splash Water Safety Fun Day at Lake Gregory Regional Park.

Liam, 8, and Donna Maria, 3, learned how to properly wear life jackets during First 5 San Bernardino’s Splish Splash Water Safety Fun Day at Lake Gregory Regional Park.

The safety push comes as drowning remains a leading threat to young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4,000 people die from unintentional drowning each year in the United States, and more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

Pool and spa drownings also continue to claim young lives. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that an average of 357 children younger than 15 died each year in pool- or spa-related drownings from 2020 to 2022, with children ages 1 to 3 accounting for 68% of those deaths.

“Summer is a time for families to make memories together, and we want to make sure those memories are safe ones,” said Cindy Faulkner, interim executive director for First 5 San Bernardino. “Through our Kid Safe Summer campaign, we’re providing parents and caregivers with simple, practical tips that can make a lifesaving difference when children are around water.”

The event is part of First 5 San Bernardino’s annual Kid Safe Summer campaign, now in its fourth year. Learn more about First 5 San Bernardino here.