CASA of San Bernardino County Hosts Ribbon Cutting, Calls for More Volunteer Advocates

CASA of San Bernardino County Hosts Ribbon Cutting, Calls for More Volunteer Advocates2 min read
CASA of San Bernardino County held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 18 at its office inside The Enterprise Building in downtown San Bernardino, highlighting its work connecting trained volunteer advocates with children across the county’s foster care and juvenile justice systems.
The event drew local leaders and community representatives, including San Bernardino City Manager Eric Levitt, representatives from Assemblymember James Ramos’ office and representatives from San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.’s office, as the nonprofit emphasized its ongoing need for more volunteers to serve as mentors and advocates for local youth.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who are appointed by juvenile court judges to advocate for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Volunteers build consistent, long-term relationships with youth while independently assessing their circumstances, monitoring their needs and making recommendations to the court regarding safety, well-being and permanent housing. Advocates may also support children across education and health systems, including participating in IEP and 504 plan meetings when needed.
The San Bernardino County nonprofit is part of the larger National CASA/GAL Association for Children network, a nationwide movement of state and local programs that rely on trained citizen-volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.
CASA of San Bernardino County provides background screening, 30 hours of pre-service training and ongoing supervision before volunteers are sworn in as advocates.
Community members interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can visit casaofsb.org/volunteer.