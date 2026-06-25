CASA of San Bernardino County Hosts Ribbon Cutting, Calls for More Volunteer Advocates

CASA of San Bernardino County held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony June 18 at its office inside The Enterprise Building in downtown San Bernardino, highlighting its work connecting trained volunteer advocates with children across the county’s foster care and juvenile justice systems.

The event drew local leaders and community representatives, including San Bernardino City Manager Eric Levitt, representatives from Assemblymember James Ramos’ office and representatives from San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.’s office, as the nonprofit emphasized its ongoing need for more volunteers to serve as mentors and advocates for local youth.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who are appointed by juvenile court judges to advocate for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.

IECN Co-publisher Manny Sandoval, Carillo Group Housing and Economic Analyst Ruben Mendoza and IECN Co-publisher Denise Berver attend CASA of San Bernardino County’s open house, where community members learned more about the nonprofit’s volunteer advocate program for youth in foster care and the juvenile justice system.

CASA of San Bernardino County Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Contreras-Martinez accepts a certificate of recognition from a representative of Assemblymember James Ramos’ office during the nonprofit’s June 18 open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Enterprise Building in downtown San Bernardino.

Volunteers build consistent, long-term relationships with youth while independently assessing their circumstances, monitoring their needs and making recommendations to the court regarding safety, well-being and permanent housing. Advocates may also support children across education and health systems, including participating in IEP and 504 plan meetings when needed.

The San Bernardino County nonprofit is part of the larger National CASA/GAL Association for Children network, a nationwide movement of state and local programs that rely on trained citizen-volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

CASA of San Bernardino County provides background screening, 30 hours of pre-service training and ongoing supervision before volunteers are sworn in as advocates.

Community members interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can visit casaofsb.org/volunteer.