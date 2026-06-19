1-Year-Old Child Dies After Falling From Moving Vehicle in Colton

A 1-year-old child died Thursday night after falling from a moving vehicle in Colton, police said.

Colton police officers responded at approximately 8:53 p.m. June 18 to a report of an unresponsive child near the intersection of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and Centerpointe Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the child had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene before the child was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Colton Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team and Detective Division responded to the scene and are investigating the fatal traffic collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact Corporal Jonathan Villalobos at 909-370-5000 or by email at jvillalobos@coltonca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or visit wetip.com.