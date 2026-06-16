Moreno Valley College Honors Class of 2026 With 3,273 Degrees, Certificates During 35th Anniversary

Moreno Valley College celebrated one of the largest graduating classes in its history Friday, June 12, as families, friends, faculty, staff and community leaders gathered to honor the Class of 2026.

Set against the rocky hillside backdrop of Moreno Valley, the warm evening marked the college’s first commencement ceremony during its 35th anniversary year, a milestone that underscored MVC’s continued role in helping students transform their lives while preparing them to serve the region.

This year’s graduating class earned 2,214 associate degrees and 1,059 certificates, with graduates ranging in age from 16 to 67. The class included high school students, student parents, veterans, transfer-bound students and working adults, reflecting the wide range of people who turn to community college as a pathway to opportunity.

MVC President Dr. Rudy Besikof welcomed graduates and their families by recognizing the effort it took for students to reach the ceremony. He reminded the class that the moment was not simply given to them, but earned through years of studying, working, caring for family members and pushing through difficult seasons.

“You did all of this,” Besikof told graduates. “Right now, as you look at the mountains around us, make a picture in your mind of the mountain you’ve climbed because you own it. Today is not a gift, but something you earned.”

That message carried through the evening as the college celebrated students preparing for careers that directly support Moreno Valley and the Inland Empire, including dental hygiene, fire technology, public safety, cybersecurity, emergency medical services and other workforce programs. Many graduates will transfer to universities, while others will step into local roles serving families, businesses and public agencies across the region.

For many students, MVC served as a bridge between where they started and where they now hope to go. The Class of 2026 included 72 veterans, 213 student parents and 136 high school students earning college credit through programs such as Middle College. Some students graduated with multiple associate degrees and certificates before fully stepping into the next chapter of their education.

Dr. Roosevelt Charles, vice president of student services, acknowledged the student support programs that helped graduates reach the finish line, including EOPS, TRIO ACES, Rising Scholars, Honors, College Promise, Puente, Umoja, MESA, the Veterans Resource Center and Workforce Preparation.

“The time has finally come, graduates — the moment you’ve been waiting for,” Charles said as he welcomed the class and their loved ones.

Student speaker Juan Alvarado Diaz addresses the Class of 2026, reflecting on the perseverance, uncertainty and personal challenges that shaped graduates’ paths to commencement.

A Moreno Valley College graduate moves her tassel from right to left as the commencement ceremony comes to a close, marking one of the final moments of the Class of 2026 celebration.

A graduate raises her diploma cover in celebration after crossing the stage, marking the culmination of years of work, sacrifice and support from the college community.

Moreno Valley College graduates enter the commencement area as the American flag waves above the hillside ceremony.

The ceremony also brought together public dignitaries and community leaders, including Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera and Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez, along with college and district leaders. On stage were members of the college’s leadership team, including Dr. Joumana McGowan, vice president of academic affairs; Majd Askar, vice president of business services; Jake Kevari, vice president of planning and development; Trustee Keri Then; and Rebeccah Goldware, vice chancellor of institutional advancement and economic development.

Student speaker Juan Alvarado Diaz captured the emotion of the evening by speaking about the uncertainty and determination that often define a student’s path. He reflected on the long nights, difficult semesters and personal challenges that shaped the Class of 2026.

“We’re not just built different,” Alvarado Diaz said. “We’ve been built through everything it took to get here.”

Families cheered as graduates crossed the stage, received diploma covers and paused for photos with Besikof. Some graduates raised flowers into the air. Others searched the crowd for parents, children, siblings and friends who had helped them along the way. For many families, the ceremony represented a first-generation milestone. For others, it marked the continuation of a family tradition rooted in education, service and resilience.

Faculty speaker Dr. Adviye Tolunay, professor of psychology, encouraged graduates to remain thoughtful and adaptable as they move forward in a world shaped by rapid change, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence. She urged students to continue building the critical thinking and resilience they developed at MVC.

The ceremony concluded with the turning of the tassel, officially marking the transition from candidates to graduates. As celebration music filled the field, the college community gathered around the Class of 2026 for hugs, photos and final congratulations.

The evening ended with a reminder that MVC’s impact does not stop at graduation. Each student who crossed the stage now carries the college’s mission into the region as future firefighters, dental hygienists, cybersecurity experts, computer scientists, health care workers, public servants, university students, parents, mentors and community leaders.

As Charles told graduates in the closing moments, “Once a Mountain Lion, always a Mountain Lion.”

For a college celebrating 35 years in Moreno Valley, the Class of 2026 offered a clear picture of what community college can make possible: access, opportunity, workforce preparation and a place where students of every age and background can take the next step toward the life they are building.

Moreno Valley College graduates share a smile before commencement, standing beneath the American flag as the Class of 2026 prepares to enter the ceremony.

Families and supporters cheer from the crowd as graduates look on during Moreno Valley College’s Class of 2026 commencement celebration.

Families and supporters fill the commencement grounds as Moreno Valley College honors graduates earning associate degrees, certificates and transfer pathways during its 35th anniversary year.