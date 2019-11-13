Thursday, November 14, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

November 15, 16, 21, 23 & 24 – the Chaffey College Theatre Department presents “Voices: Past and Present,” directed by Christa El-Said. The two act play features the work of American playwrights Susan Glaspell, Luis Valdez, and Amiri Baraja as well as original pieces by Chaffey students. The play examines gender roles, cultural stereotypes, race inequality, human struggles and more. Audience members may participate in a “talk back” with cast and crew after the performance. This production is not suitable for young audiences due to language and subject matter. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 21 & 23 and at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Chaffey College Theatre, 5885 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga. Cost is $15. For information call (909) 652-6067

Saturday, November 16 or Wednesday, November 20 – Habitat for Humanity will host a Habitat Homeownership Orientation Meeting at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, 1324 E. Date Street, San Bernardino. The orientation meetings are scheduled form 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. For information visit www.habitatsb.org or call (909) 478-1176 ext 302.

Tuesdays to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Fridays, December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Services:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Domomique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Saturday, November 16 – the City of Rialto presents Rialto Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at the Rialto Community Center, Carl Johnson Gym, 214 N. Palm Ave. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Saturday, November 16 – the Inland Empire Chapter of Childhelp presents the Nineteenth Annual Forest Of Hope: “Believe in Miracles” Luncheon & Tree Presentation from 11:00 a.m. at the Valencia Room Of the National Orange Show Events Center, 689 South E Street (Arrowhead entrance Gate 9). This event features door prizes, silent and live auctions, Opportunity Drawings for trees, and entertainment. For tickets call (909) 534-4565 or (909) 974-3058.

Saturday, November 16 – Bonnes Meres Auxiliary serving the Children’s Fund presents North Pole Express Annual Auction from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. at the National Orange Show Events Center, 689 South E Street, San Bernardino. For tickets visit Eventbrite or www.bonnesmeres.org.

Saturday, November 16 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Jennifer Holliday & Lynn Harrell Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. The program features Elfman – Nightmare Before Christmas; Lopez – Remember Me from “Coco”; Bloch – Schelomo: HebraicRhapsody for Solo Cello and Orchestra featuring Lynn Harrell; Tchaikovsky – Excepts from The Nutcrackers; and select favorites from Tony and Grammy winning legend Jennifer Holliday. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, November 16 – the Arts Connection, The Arts Council Of San Bernardino County and KayJo Creatives present Poetry Out Loud Kickoff Bash from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536, W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This is a free event.

Saturday, November 16 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with SBCUSD, the SB Food Bank CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host its Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Community Day School, 24552 Monterey Ave, San Bernardino. Families and individuals are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagon since food and essential supplies weigh approximately 40 pounds. One portion per family. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m. Registration for distributions starts at 9:00 a.m. Distribution start at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation

Saturday, November 16 – the Redlands Symphony will open its regular season with An Evening of Firsts featuring the world premiere of a new orchestral fanfare by Sean Friar. The piece commission by the Symphony to celebrate its 70th Anniversary. Concerts begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel at the University of Redlands campus, 1200 E. Colton Ave. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and there is a a pre-concert talk that begins at 7:15 p.m. For season or individual ticket information call (909) 587-5565 or visit www.redlandssymphony.com.

Saturday, November 16 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present Used Book Sale from noon to 4:00 p.m. in the Friends Room at the rear of the Norman Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. For information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org

Saturday, November 16 – a Black Book Session at 12:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This is a free community event meant to empower and inspire young talented minds through live art demonstrations, hands-on workshops and an art contest for ages 9 to 23. For information call Jorge (909) 277-4394 or visit blackbooksessions.org.

Thursday, November 21 – the San Bernardino Clergy Association presents the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Of San Bernardino, 1900 N. D Street. This public event invites all to enjoy expressions of gratitude, musical and spoken, from young and old. Attendees are urged to bring a non-perishable food item for the church’s food closet. A free-will offering will be held to support Sahabi Initiative, Mary’s Table, and Family Assistance Program.

Friday, November 22 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street San Bernardino presents Spirits and Art: Painting with Jesse from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. this events promises to be stress-Free and an opportunity for socialization. This the last session of 2019. The cost $23 which includes supplies and materials, refreshments will be served.

Saturday, November 23 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley presents its Annual Santa Paws Pet Photos & Holiday Boutique from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Humane Society Headquarters, 374 W. Orange Show Road. Santa Photo registration begins at 8:00 a.m. 5×7 photos will be available for purchase to take home the day of the event as well as order additional photos, personalized greeting cards. Adults and children are welcomed in photos. In addition. This event features a Holiday Boutique from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with gifts for people and pets; a bake sale; crafts; and raffle prizes. Pets must be nonaggressive and be able to deal with a crowd and be current on vaccines and on a short leash. For information call (909) 386-1400.

Saturday, November 23 – the City of Redlands will kick off the 2019 Holiday Season with Downtown Holiday Lighting Event from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and state Streets. This a free community event features art activities for children, musical entertainment, complimentary carriage rides, bounce houses, face painting, hot cocoa, photo opportunity with Santa, and lighting ceremony. There will be a raffle for those showing a purchase was made. The greater downtown area between Nov. 16 – 23. For information call (909) 798-7655.

Saturday, November 23 – Community Action Partnership (CAPSBC) and Young Visionaries present the 14th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the CAPSBC Headquarters, 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first come, first served basis with a limit of one turkey per family. Participants must be San Bernardino County residents and be prepared to transport food Basket. Parking is off-site. No pre-registration is required. To participate as a vendor call Amanda (909) 723-1693 or Rebecca (909) 723-1593.

Saturday, November 23 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership San Bernardino USD, CAPSB, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms distribute food and essential supplies from its Mobile Food Pantry from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street, San Bernardino. Families are reminded to bring their own food cart or pull wagon since distribution is a 40 pound portion per family. Onsite registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. For information email info@pureland.foundation or call (909) 539-4166.

Saturday, November 23 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a Bag Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Buy a grocery bag for only $2 and fill it up with your choice of books and other items. For information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Favorite Quote:

“One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touch our human feelings. The curriculum is much necessary raw material, but warmth is the vital element for the growing plant and for the soul of the child.”

– Carl Jung

