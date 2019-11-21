Thursday, November 21, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Theater, Workshops, Classes:

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

November 21, 23 & 24 – the Chaffey College Theatre Department presents “Voices: Past and Present,” directed by Christa El-Said. The two act play features the work of American playwrights Susan Glaspell, Luis Valdez, and Amiri Baraja as well as original pieces by Chaffey students. The play examines gender roles, cultural stereotypes, race inequality, human struggles and more. Audience members may participate in a “talk back” with cast and crew after the performance. This production is not suitable for young audiences due to language and subject matter. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 & 23 and at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Chaffey College Theatre, 5885 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga. Cost is $15. For information call (909) 652-6067

Tuesdays to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Fridays, December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Services:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Domomique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Friday, November 22 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street San Bernardino presents Spirits and Art: Painting with Jesse from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. this events promises to be stress-free and an opportunity for socialization. This the last session of 2019. The cost $23 which includes supplies and materials, refreshments will be served.

Saturday, November 23 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley presents its Annual Santa Paws Pet Photos & Holiday Boutique from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Humane Society Headquarters, 374 W. Orange Show Road. Santa Photo registration begins at 8:00 a.m. 5×7 photos will be available for purchase to take home the day of the event as well as order additional photos, personalized greeting cards. Adults and children are welcomed in photos. In addition. This event features a Holiday Boutique from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with gifts for people and pets; a bake sale; crafts; and raffle prizes. Pets must be nonaggressive and be able to deal with a crowd, be current on vaccines, and on a short leash. For information call (909) 386-1400.

Saturday, November 23 – the City of Redlands will kick off the 2019 Holiday Season with Downtown Holiday Lighting Event from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and State Streets. This free community event features art activities for children, musical entertainment, complimentary carriage rides, bounce houses, face painting, hot cocoa, photo opportunity with Santa, and lighting ceremony. There will be a raffle for those showing a purchase was made in the greater downtown area between Nov. 16 – 23. For information call (909) 798-7655.

Saturday, November 23 – Community Action Partnership (CAPSBC) and Young Visionaries present the 14th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the CAPSBC headquarters, 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first come, first served basis with a limit of one turkey per family. Participants must be San Bernardino County residents and be prepared to transport food basket. Parking is off-site. No pre-registration is required. To participate as a vendor call Amanda (909) 723-1693 or Rebecca (909) 723-1593.

Saturday, November 23 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership San Bernardino USD, CAPSB, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms distribute food and essential supplies from its Mobile Food Pantry from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street, San Bernardino. Families are reminded to bring their own food cart or pull wagon since distribution is a 40-pound portion per family. Onsite registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. For information email info@pureland.foundation or call (909) 539-4166.

Saturday, November 23 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a Bag Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Buy a grocery bag for only $2 and fill it up with your choice of books and other items. For information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, November 23 – the Olive Branch Development and Empowerment Services Inc – Bloomington present Thanksgiving Lunch from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. this free meal will be provided on a first come, first served basis until all the food is distributed. A limited amount of food baskets will also be provided. The Olive Branch is located at 18401 Jurupa Ave, Bloomington. For information call (909) 572-4348.

Monday, November 25 – CSU San Bernardino Artist Talk & Book Signing Series will feature artist and author Sant Khalsa of “Prana: Life With Trees” from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the RAFFMA Art Museum on campus, 5500 University Parkway, San Bernardino. The event is free to the public and there is a $6 fee for parking on campus.

Tuesday, November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library presents Holiday Wreath-Making Craft Class for adults and teens over 13 years old at 6:00 p.m. in the Jack Hill Lifelong Learning Center on the 2nd floor of the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street. This a free workshop with basic materials provided. Participants are welcome to bring special decorations to add to their wreath. For information call (909) 381-8205 or visit www.sbpl.org or www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends/

Thursday, November 28 – the 5th Annual Turkey Trot: 5K & 10K Walk-A-Thron will start at 7:00 a.m. at at the San Bernardino International Airport, 105 N. Leland Norton Way. This event is a family fun run for all skill and fitness levels. Every participant will receive a finisher medal. To register visit www.snturkeytrot.com or call (909) 375-0167 or (909) 453-2968.

Thursday, November 28 – the Salvation Army of San Bernardino County& Inland Empire Cluster Council present the 2nd Annual Community Thanksgiving: Food, Hygiene, Clothing, and Resources. Feast starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. Resources, clothing, hygiene, and dessert ends at 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Hospitality House 925 W. 10th Street, San Bernardino.

Friday, November 29 – Lake Arrowhead Village presents Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Santa arrives at 6:00 p.m. Free selfies with Santa at Suite R- 215 (next to The Grill at Center Stage). This event features Mountain Fifes & Drums, San Bernardino County Fire, and Nutcracker Dancers.

Saturday, November 30 – the City of Yucaipa presents Winter Fest: Tree Lighting Ceremony and 30th Anniversary from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Historic Uptown Yucaipa. This event features Yuletide Carole’s, Holiday Music, Food & Craft vendors, snow sled runs, live performances, and Santa’s Village For information call (909) 790-7460 or visit yucaipa.org.

Sunday, December 1 – San Bernardino County Museum presents the annual Evening Luminarias at Yucaipa Adobe, in partnership with the Yucaipa Historical Society, Yucaipa Women’s Club, and the City of Yucaipa. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Yucaipa Adobe, a branch of the San Bernardino County Museum, is at 32183 Kentucky St. in Yucaipa. Admission to the event is $5 (adult), $4 (military or senior), $2.50 (student). Children under five and members of the museum are admitted free. Payment on site is cash only; to pay by credit card in advance or for more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum or call (909) 798-8608. The Yucaipa Adobe is accessible to persons with disabilities.

Monday, December 2 – there will be December 2nd Memorial Walk & Wreath-Laying at the corner of Orange Show Rd. and Waterman to remember those lost on December 2, 2015. The Walk will begin at the Local 1932 Union Hall, 433 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino at 9:45 a.m. It will end on the corner of Orange Show Rd and Waterman Ave for a moment of silence and wreath-laying ceremony.

Favorite Quote:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them”.

John F. Kennedy

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.