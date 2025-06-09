San Bernardino ICE Protest Draws 300, Demands Due Process and End to Aggressive Immigration Tactics

More than 300 people marched through downtown San Bernardino on Monday, June 9th, demanding due process for immigrants detained by ICE, criticizing what they described as an aggressive and discriminatory enforcement strategy under President Donald Trump’s policies—one that has mistakenly ensnared even American citizens.

The march began outside the San Bernardino County ICE Field Office on West Rialto Avenue and ended at San Bernardino City Hall. In stark contrast to protests in downtown Los Angeles just two days earlier—which ended in chaos and multiple arrests—Monday’s demonstration was peaceful, organized, and widely supported by passing motorists honking in solidarity.

Chants like “Abolish ICE” and signs reading “The Founding Fathers Were Immigrants” and “Melt ICE” echoed through the streets, while volunteers were seen collecting trash to keep the protest site clean—underscoring the community’s commitment to nonviolent civic action.

Ana Gonzalez, a Rialto resident and longtime immigrant rights advocate, raises a flag near the ICE Field Office on Rialto Avenue during the June 9 protest demanding due process and protections for immigrant communities.

“We demand due process—not raids and family separations,” said Ana Gonzalez, a Rialto resident who immigrated to the U.S. during the era of Proposition 187. “We’re seeing clear violations of our constitutional rights. This administration tossed the Bill of Rights and Constitution out the window.”

Gonzalez, who arrived at 2 PM, reflected on her own experience being told she didn’t belong in classrooms as a young immigrant. “Now, I watch people get taken from churches and workplaces. These are kidnappings,” she said. “And people don’t realize—law enforcement sometimes uses tactics at protests to provoke confrontation. We must stay peaceful to stay protected.”

Protesters came from across the Inland Empire and beyond—including San Bernardino, Rialto, Redlands, Colton, and as far as Idyllwild. Among them were Bill and Melissa Smith, a white couple who said their motivation stemmed from both personal ties and moral urgency.

“We have Venezuelans in our family who are at risk of deportation,” Bill said. “It’s important for people to remember California was built by immigrants.”

“We can’t leave this fight to minorities alone,” Melissa added. “White people need to stand up and be allies. This country belongs to all of us.”

Colton resident Liz Guajardo voiced frustration over ICE’s sweeping actions. “We’re watching ICE come into our neighborhoods and destroy families after claiming to only deport criminals,” she said. “It’s time for communities to stand up and protect their own.”

Guajardo also challenged the country’s spending priorities: “We’re funneling money into deportation when what we need is housing, healthcare, and good jobs. If Trump says he upholds the Constitution, then why are immigrants denied due process?”

A demonstrator holds a handwritten sign calling for action as part of a larger march through San Bernardino on June 9, where hundreds rallied for immigrant rights and due process protections.

A National Issue: Citizens Caught in ICE Detention

Monday’s protest highlighted not only undocumented immigrant concerns but the increasing number of documented residents and even U.S. citizens being swept up by ICE due to inadequate checks.

According to a 2020 analysis by the Los Angeles Times and legal watchdog groups, an estimated 1% of ICE detainees between 2012 and 2018 were U.S. citizens—including veterans and minors. Notable cases include:

A 19-year-old U.S. citizen in Arizona detained for nearly two weeks despite having documentation.



in Arizona detained for nearly two weeks despite having documentation. A Florida man, Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez , held for 48 hours before his citizenship was confirmed.



, held for 48 hours before his citizenship was confirmed. In multiple court filings, ICE has admitted to detaining and attempting to deport individuals later proven to be American citizens.

These incidents raise serious legal concerns about the accuracy of ICE enforcement actions and whether detainees are receiving constitutionally guaranteed protections.

Calls for Rights and Readiness

While Monday’s protest focused on calling out due process violations, many immigrant advocates stress the importance of being proactive when navigating potential ICE encounters. Legal experts recommend that green card holders carry their valid permanent resident card at all times, and that immigrants on work visas keep a copy of their Employment Authorization Document or visa papers readily available. It’s also advised to avoid carrying foreign-issued IDs, such as consular cards or passports, which can increase the risk of profiling.

Community legal groups also encourage immigrants to carry a “Know Your Rights” card and to rehearse key phrases like “I am using my right to remain silent” and “I want to speak with a lawyer.” Only a judge-signed warrant allows ICE to enter a home or workplace; administrative warrants—such as Forms I-200 or I-205—do not grant that authority without consent.

In California, state law offers additional protections by prohibiting employers from granting ICE access to non-public areas or releasing employee records without a court order. Immigrants and their families are also urged to prepare emergency plans, keep copies of critical documents with trusted contacts, and know how to locate a detained individual using their A-Number via ICE’s online locator system.

As the peaceful march in San Bernardino concluded without arrests or escalation, many demonstrators left not only calling for justice—but also better equipped to defend their rights.

“We’re here to protect our neighbors and speak truth to power,” Gonzalez said. “We’re not just resisting deportation—we’re demanding dignity.”