Volunteer dental event provides nearly $1.5 million in oral health care

Local Advertisement

The California Dental Association Foundation’s volunteer dental clinic, CDA Cares, provided $1.46 million in charitable dental services to 1,626 people at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino Sept. 27-28.

Photo CDA Foundation: Dr. Marc Bernardo providing care to a patient in need. Dr. Bernardo practices in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

During the two-day event, dentists and dental professionals performed 10,412 procedures, including fillings, extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and limited root canals. Additionally, the clinic provided patients with oral health education and resources for future dental care.

“CDA Cares is a rewarding experience for everyone involved, from patients who receive much-needed dental care to volunteers who consider it a privilege to serve,” said CDA President Del Brunner, DDS. “It’s not only the charitable dental services that are provided, but how each patient is treated with dignity and respect that makes each clinic special.”

More than 1,400 volunteers donated their time and services at the event, including health professionals — dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental students, nurses and lab technicians — and hundreds of community volunteers who assisted with registration, translation, data entry and guiding patients.

Local Advertisement

In addition to providing dental services at no charge to Californians who face barriers to care, CDA Cares educates the public and policymakers about the importance of good oral health and the need for continued improvements to the state’s Medi-Cal Dental Program.

CDA Cares San Bernardino was made possible by new and continued support from community members and key sponsors such as GES, Henry Schein, Planmeca USA, Western Dental, Delta Dental, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Tokuyama Dental, Stater Bros. Charities, Tri-County Dental Society, Larell One Step Denture, United Concordia Dental, TDIC and TDSC.

The CDA Foundation is planning another CDA Cares event to be held July 17-18 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach. For more information, visit cdafoundation.org/cdacares.