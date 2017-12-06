Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association to host Christmas in the Park

The Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association will be, for the third year, hosting an evening party “CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK”, prior to the arrival of the Community Ho Ho Parade where all are welcome to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa and cookie along with pre-arrival festivities. Beginning at 4 pm, family fun includes several bounce houses, music, hay wagon rides, an outdoor showing of the movie Polar Express, Gary Ferrer’s Baile Folklorico group (performing at 5 pm), face painting, popcorn, raffle of prizes, some special guests that kids will love, and there are new festivities being added, all free to the community. Come and greet Santa and Mrs.Claus who will be arriving around 8 pm and view the host of parade cars and friends!

The Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association enjoys a partnership with the Community HoHo Parade Committee and the City of San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department to host the arrival “Christmas In The Park” party for Santa Claus in our neighborhood Wildwood Park. The HoHo Parade takes place on three different evenings in December, winding through a different part of the city each night with classic, antique and specialty cars and of course, Santa Claus. The HoHo Parade in our area is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12 and begins at the Western Regional complex winding through north end neighborhoods until it comes to its final destination at Wildwood Park by approximately 8:15 pm.

Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14, the Ho Ho Parade will visit other areas in the City.

For more information contact WildwoodParkSB@gmail.com