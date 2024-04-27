On Saturday, May 4, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) is set to host a Kids In Need of Diapers (K.I.N.D.) Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event sheds light on the challenges of some families with diaper-wearing children while providing resources for 1500 diaper-age children and their families.

Resources provided as part of the event include diapers, food boxes, clothes, books and other educational resources. Families interested in taking part in the event can register at Eventbrite.com.

CAPSBC anticipates roughly 500 families at its location at 696 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92408. With the anticipated crowd, there will be games, story time and an arts and crafts section for the whole family to enjoy.

The event also coincides with the agency’s Community Action Month, which CAPSBC uses an opportunity to reach the community and provide vital resources to families and individuals in need.

More information on the event can be found on Eventbrite, where registration is also taking place. To learn more about CAPSBC, visit capsbc.org.