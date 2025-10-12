$14.1M National ‘Food as Medicine’ Effort Helps 15,000 Inland Empire Residents

A new national report from Feeding America® spotlights Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino (FARSB) as one of many food banks across the country delivering innovative solutions at the intersection of hunger and health through their “Food as Medicine” program. The three-year initiative, made possible by a $14.1 million grant from Elevance Health Foundation, supports local partnerships between food banks and over 30 healthcare providers across the country to improve access to nutritious food for people managing chronic health conditions.

Launched locally in 2023 and in partnership with Riverside University Health System, San Bernardino Free Clinic, and CareMore Health OR Riverside University Health System, Riverside Free Clinic, Loma Linda VA Hospital, and Carelon Health, FARSB’s “Food as Medicine” program follows Feeding America’s screen – refer – nourish model that connects individuals in the Inland Empire identified as food insecure during healthcare visits with access to nutritious, medically tailored food and wraparound services.

Since launching the multi-year grant, the program in the Inland Empire has:

Reached almost 15,000 participants

Distributed over 3,540 healthy meal boxes

Supported neighbors in managing various health conditions

“Partnering with healthcare clinics to improve health outcomes through food assistance takes care of two issues at once, creating healthier individuals with adequate nutritious meals, while breaking down barriers to access healthy food options,” said Carolyn Fajardo, CEO of FARSB. “Food is essential, just like healthcare, and we’re ensuring both nutritious food options and physical health are improved, allowing our region to thrive,” Fajardo continued.

Findings from the national report underscore the value of food as a key part of care:

Over 100,000 neighbors who screened positive for food insecurity received nutritious food from a participating food bank

Nearly 70% of participants reported a chronic health condition at enrollment

Participants described improved eating habits, emotional wellbeing, and greater confidence in managing their health

Clinical outcomes included an average 1.5% reduction in A1C for those managing diabetes

This “Food as Medicine” initiative is one of the largest national efforts to formally integrate food access into health care systems, reflecting a growing recognition among health care providers, policymakers, and community leaders of food’s critical role in health outcomes. The 21 participating food banks have tailored programs to local needs, offering services like onsite food pantries, mobile food distributions, onsite emergency food packages, food prescription voucher programs and home delivery services that support whole-person well-being.

This work builds on a three-year grant that has allowed FARSB to expand food access and increase the number of food-insecure households we are helping through our FoodRx program. As the initiative enters its final year, ongoing evaluation will offer valuable insights into long-term health outcomes and help shape future food-based health interventions that advance equity and reduce disparities.

FARSB is proud to be a part of this innovative initiative and remains committed to advancing food as a tool for dignity, wellness, and long-term community health.

To learn more about FARSB’s “Food as Medicine” work visit FeedingIE.org/healthcare and to access the full national report visit www.feedingamerica.org/foodasmedicine2.