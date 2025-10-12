Riverside Couple Donates 5-Acre Estate, 6,300-Sq-Ft Home and Botanical Garden to CBU

A Riverside couple has donated almost five acres with a 6,300-square-foot home and a flourishing botanical garden to California Baptist University.

The property, located just blocks from CBU, includes a house, barn, pool and pickleball/tennis court. The donation from Frank and Lucy Heyming represents a $5.3 million gift to the university.

“A lot of the top universities have their own botanical garden, and we knew that CBU didn’t. It just made sense with CBU being so close,” Frank Heyming said.

When the Heymings bought the property in 1995, it featured eucalyptus and palm trees, but not much else. The following year, they replanted the dead orchard with more than 80 citrus and stone fruit trees. Over time, their vision expanded. When Frank wanted to install a fountain in front of the house, friends offered landscaping suggestions. In 2004, the Heymings became master gardeners and also drew inspiration from their travels. Today, the Grand Arbor garden features themed areas including cactus, succulent, rose, butterfly and zones representing the four seasons. They also built a stream, a Zen garden and a vegetable garden.

Over the years, the couple has allowed charitable organizations to hold events in the barn and on the property.

“Frank and Lucy’s philanthropic spirit shines through everything they do,” said Dr. Ronald L. Ellis, president of CBU. “Their generosity and unwavering commitment to Riverside reflect a deep-rooted spirit of philanthropy that inspires us all. We are profoundly grateful for their support.”

The house itself has a rich history. Built in 1916 by Alvin Untermyer, a lawyer and polo player, it originally sat on 27 acres. In 1929, Earle and Vida Halliburton bought the property and expanded the house to accommodate their five children. Over the years, the property changed hands several times, with rooms rented out and the house even serving as a nursing home.

The botanical garden, consisting of 345 trees of 151 varieties, also showcases some of Frank’s sculptures. A former real estate broker, he began sculpting after he retired in 2012. He donated one piece to CBU in 2018; “Inspiration” is located between the Wallace Theatre and the Alumni Dining Commons.

A wooden footbridge leads to a gazebo in the Grand Arbor botanical garden on the five-acre estate donated to California Baptist University in Riverside by Frank and Lucy Heyming.

“The garden is a labor of love. We enjoyed doing it,” Frank Heyming said. “It was fun because it was something we designed piece by piece. And that was part of our motivation in giving it to CBU. We wanted to see the botanical garden remain for the community.”

The couple made pathways through the garden’s various areas and allowed their neighbors and friends to walk through.

“People say it’s so peaceful,” Lucy Heyming said. “I feel like that is a godly thing for people to have. People need peace. People need to be near nature.”

Additionally, the couple sold two properties to CBU at below market value. CBU later sold one, generating $400,000 as an endowment gift, which CBU matched. The Heymings then contributed more gifts, which CBU also matched. These gifts and the CBU match have created a $1.2 million endowment to support the garden.

CBU is still deciding how to best use the property, but one thing is certain – the garden will be around for generations, and the rest of the property will ultimately be used to further the mission of CBU.

“Frank and Lucy’s generosity speaks volumes about their character and love for this community,” said Paul Eldridge, vice president for University Advancement. “They’re remarkable individuals and pillars of Riverside, and their impact will be felt for generations.”

Frank worked in real estate and property management for 40 years and is well known throughout the greater Riverside area. A sculptor, artist and philanthropist, he is known for donating his sculptures to local institutions, including CBU and the University of California Riverside Botanic Gardens. Both Frank and Lucy are UCR alums. Frank has been active with local organizations including the Rotary Club of Riverside, Victoria Avenue Forever, Rivers and Lands Conservancy and the Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee. Lucy is a Master Gardener and artist in her own right. The couple has six children and 14 grandchildren.