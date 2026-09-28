Rialto Unified Honors Two Education Leaders For Compassion

Two Rialto Unified School District education leaders were recognized for their dedication to shaping brighter futures for students and supporting staff as they took top honors at the Rialto Democratic Club’s annual “Who’s Who Awards 2026.”

Rialto USD Senior Director of Community Partnerships Joseph Williams, who is also San Bernardino Community College District Vice Chair, received the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Service Award. William G. Jehue Middle School classroom teacher Oscar Hinojosa, Jr. was recognized as the 2026 Education Champion during the ceremony, hosted on September 17 at the Ayres Hotel at Rialto Renaissance Parkway, with the theme: “Steady Leadership in Uncertain Times.”

Hinojosa, an English Language Arts and English Language Development teacher at Jehue Middle School, was celebrated for his devotion both inside the classroom and across the civic landscape. Now in his fourth year with RUSD, having previously taught at Wilmer Amina Carter High School, Hinojosa began his education career in 2004 tutoring foster youth and later working with the TRIO Programs at UC Riverside to empower students toward higher education. He holds degrees from Mt. San Antonio College, Cal State Northridge, and a Master’s in Education from UCLA.

Deeply rooted in the local community, Hinojosa serves on the Rialto Parks and Recreation Commission, acts as President of the African American Parent Advisory Committee at Elizabeth T. Hughbanks Elementary School, sits as Campus Director for Verve Community Church, and previously served as President of the School Site Council at Carter High.

Williams was recognized for over two decades of transformative work bridging education, workforce development, youth empowerment, and economic mobility. In his role as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Williams connects the community, businesses, families, and the district while aligning Community Schools and overseeing the district’s Family and Community Engagement (FACE) efforts.

Beyond RUSD, he serves as Board Vice Chair of the San Bernardino Community College District — representing Area 2 (Muscoy, Rialto, and San Bernardino) and overseeing SBVC, Crafton Hills College, and KVCR. A gubernatorial appointee to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and former appointee to the California Workforce Development Board under Governor Jerry Brown, Williams is also the founder of the Youth Action Project, which raised millions to prepare Inland Empire youth for college and career success.

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Alvarez delivered opening remarks at the event. The evening also featured keynote addresses from San Bernardino Valley College President Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras and Founder of The LOVE Program, Daphne Hawkins.

The two district honorees were joined by several other local figures recognized for their important work in the community, including Doug Moore, Faye Naoufal, Marcus Houston, Pastor Harry Bratton and Erlinda “Erly” Patterson.

The emcee, selected by the Rialto Democratic Club, was Syeda Jafri, a local radio broadcast veteran and spokeswoman out of the Communication/Media Services for the Rialto USD.

Rialto Democratic Club Who’s Who Awards Event Chairperson this year was Evelyn Dominguez, who also serves as a Trustee on the Democratic Club and is a Board of Education Member for the Rialto USD. The Rialto Democratic Club also includes former Mayor of Rialto Deborah Robertson; Jose Zamora, Vice President; Dolores Armstead, Club Treasurer; Tayeali Edwards, Recording Secretary; Maricela Ferguson, Historian; Dr. Kelly Broussard, Immediate Past President; Artist Gilbert; Joseph R. Williams, Trustee; and Dana Rhodes, Trustee.

Top sponsors of the event included: U.S. Congressman Pete Aguilar, Assemblyman James Ramos, The Homecare Providers Union-UDW, and Hawkins Legal.

According to the event’s program, the Rialto Democrat Club released the statement, “Tonight, we celebrate more than accomplishments. We celebrate service, compassion, leadership, and a commitment to building a stronger community for everyone. Thank you for your unyielding leadership. Congratulations to all of our distinguished honorees. Your contributions matter, your leadership inspires, and your service leaves a lasting legacy.”