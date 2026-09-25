Riverside Elks Lodge Invites Youth to Free Hoop Contest

Riverside Elks Lodge No. 643 invites children ages 8 through 13 to participate in its annual Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw contest Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Orange Terrace Park Gymnasium, 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway, Riverside CA 92508.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is free and open to all eligible children in the community.

Elroy T. Elk is the mascot for the fraternal organization’s drug-free awareness program. Photo by Riverside Elks Lodge No. 643

The Elks Hoop Shoot gives young athletes an opportunity to develop confidence, practice good sportsmanship and test their basketball free-throw skills in a friendly competition. Participants compete in separate boys’ and girls’ divisions based on age: 8–9, 10–11 and 12–13. Lodge winners will have an opportunity to advance to the next level of competition.

Eligibility is determined by the child’s age as of April 1, 2027. A child who is currently 7 but turns 8 by that date is eligible. A 13-year-old who turns 14 before April 1, 2027, is not eligible. Parents, coaches, schools and youth organizations are encouraged to help spread the word and invite eligible children to participate.

About the Elks

Founded in 1868, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is one of the nation’s oldest and largest charitable and patriotic organizations. Through nearly 1,800 local lodges, Elks members focus their support on veterans, children, scholarships, youth programs and communities nationwide. Riverside Elks Lodge No. 643 was instituted in 1901.