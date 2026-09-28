Olympic Champion Derek Parra Inspires at RUSD Family Summit

Long before he was standing atop the podium at the 2002 Winter Olympics after clinching Gold and Silver medals, Derek Parra was a student growing up in the Rialto Unified School District.

Rialto’s Olympic hometown hero made a triumphant return to his roots as the keynote speaker for the 19th Annual Family Summit at Wilmer Amina Carter High School Saturday, September 19 — bringing his Olympic medals and a healthy dose of inspiration for the several thousand attendees at the District’s annual gathering.

Parra’s keynote served as the emotional peak of the event, which kicked off with the District’s signature Parade of Schools, filling the Carter High School gymnasium with school spirit. The day also included resource booths, family workshops, and activities.

This year’s event centered on the theme “You Belong Here.”

Olympic Gold Medalist and Rialto native Derek Parra (center) poses with Jehue Middle School sixth-grader Kaylee Guzman (left) and Kucera Middle School seventh-grader Owen Ayala (right) during a special ice-skating session at LA Kings Icetown in Riverside on Friday, Sept. 18. Photo by Rialto USD

“‘You Belong Here’ reflects the Board of Education and District’s commitment to ensuring every student, family, and staff member feels welcomed, valued, and connected,” said Rialto USD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez, who was experiencing his first Family Summit as the District’s leader. “When families and schools work together, we create stronger communities where every student can thrive. I also want to thank the Family and Community Engagement team for securing a $10,000 Amazon grant for this year’s Summit.”

Parra’s family moved to Rialto when he was 13 years old. He attended Warren F. Frisbie Middle School and graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School. After a decorated international career in inline skating, Parra transitioned to the ice. He strived until he earned Olympic Gold in the 1,500m speed skating event — setting a world record at the time — and Silver in the 5,000m during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

During his address, Parra delivered a message on resilience, hard work, and the life-changing impact of community support. He reminded attendees that greatness begins at home and in local classrooms, encouraging students to chase their wildest dreams no matter where they start.

“I was really impressed with the acceptance I got when we moved here to the community of Rialto,” Parra told the packed crowd inside the Carter High gymnasium. “I made some great friends, lifelong friends that I still have today. And I had some incredible teachers who allowed me to build a foundation for who I would be for the rest of my life, right here in Rialto. I got this feeling and sense of belonging here in this community, and it helped me establish who I was as a young child growing up.”

When Parra played the video clip of his gold-medal-winning race, the audience cheered loudly as he crossed the finish line.

“I know what you are all thinking,” Parra joked after the video concluded. “I look bigger on TV, right? It just goes to show that a 5-foot-4 Mexican American can do anything.”

Following his speech, Parra posed for photos, letting students, families and district staff hold and wear his Olympic Gold and Silver medals.

The Olympian then toured the summit booths, taking time to learn about the valuable programs and services offered across RUSD campuses.

Parra’s homecoming began a day early. On Friday afternoon, he hosted an exclusive ice-skating session with select RUSD students, lacing up and hitting the ice to teach, encourage and skate alongside youth at LA Kings Icetown in Riverside before taking the stage on Saturday morning.

Throughout the Summit, families also participated in engaging workshops designed to support student learning at every stage of K-12 education. Sessions covered topics including AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, preparing students for middle and high school transitions and empowering parents to strengthen their educational advocacy.

Outside the gym, the summit grounds buzzed with activity as interactive campus and department booths provided hands-on games, practical safety demonstrations, and vital academic resources, which capped off an event that celebrated the school, family and community partnerships.

“I realize that my life’s ambition/goal has taken me all over the world,” Parra said. “Coming back to Rialto Unified School District as a keynote speaker for the Family Summit was incredibly special to me. This is where my journey began. I was once a student sitting in these classrooms, dreaming about what might be possible, and I never imagined that one day I would return to speak in a packed gymnasium at Carter High School. I want young people in Rialto to understand that where you come from does not define how far you can go: Dream big, work hard, surround yourself with people who believe in you, and never let anyone convince you that your circumstances determine your future. I thank the Board of Education, their dynamic Superintendent Dr. (Alejandro) Alvarez, and my friend, Mr. Joseph Williams, from Family and Community Engagement, for allowing me the opportunity to come back to the community that helped guide me. Rialto USD is a place where everyone belongs. “