2022 Mr. and Miss Cardinal City Pageant scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24

With 7 Mr. Cardinal City contestants and 12 Miss Cardinal City contestants, as well as pageant hosts and judges, friends, and family, Sturges Center for the Fine Arts will be filled to the brim on Saturday, September 24.

The Cardinal City Pageants are popular events for San Bernardino High School (SBHS), with Mr. Cardinal and Miss Cardinal, and their courts, representing the oldest high school in the San Bernardino City Unified School District and the entire community at events throughout the year.

“We are the oldest and most recognized high school in the District, as well as the alma mater of famous people ranging from longtime Congressman Jerry Lewis and former San Bernardino Mayor Judith Valles to longtime Executive Chairman of Stater Bros. Markets Jack H. Brown and Miami Vice actor Philip Michael Thomas,” said SBHS Principal Anna Sosa. “It only makes sense that our school select a young man and young woman to act as ambassadors for our school and our community.”

In previous years, when the two pageants were held separately, it resulted in a packed house on both nights. Missed pageants in 2020 and early 2021 because of COVID lockdowns resulted in a combined pageant in September 2021. Last year also saw the introduction of the Miss International Beauty and Teen International Beauty titles being awarded during the combined pageant.

“As popular as the separate pageants were, the combined pageant was even more popular,” said pageant director and bilingual school outreach worker Jaime Rios. “The students enjoyed being able to be on stage together. Plus, the timing of a single pageant within the first few months of the school year allows our seniors to settle into school before taking on the task of representing their entire community.”

The 2022–2023 Mr. Cardinal City contestants are:

Anthony Arias, Gabriel Lorenzana, Michael Torres, Freddy Matias, Hugo Soto, Roberto Estrada, and Manuel Escoto

The 2022–2023 Miss Cardinal City/Miss International Beauty and Teen International Beauty contestants are:

Raven Solar, Karina Roldan, Eileen Espinoza, Jasmin Toolan, Ziclaly Belmont, Lillian Hernandez, Brianna Guzman, Janice Romero, Anne Martinez, Anitzia Garcia, Rachelle Hutto, and Jamie Lusung

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Cardinal City pageant contestants take the stage at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets now from any Mr. or Miss Cardinal City contestant or Jaime Rios.