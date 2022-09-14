Colton Police Officer Edgar Perez saves a life

On September 6th, 2022, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro and the city council presented Colton Police Department Officer Edgar Perez with a Police Officers Life Saving Award.

In early August, the Colton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a Colton residence to provide aid to an elderly woman who had food lodged in her throat, which blocked her airway and caused her to choke.

“Officer Perez was standing there like a guardian angel sent to help my mother. He immediately went inside, saw my mother in great distress, and began performing life-saving first-aid,” said retired Colton Police Department Officer Charlie Becerra.

Officer Perez was said to immediately perform the Heimlich maneuver, which took multiple attempts before the food dislodged from the woman’s mouth.

“I wanted to be here to honor Officer Perez for his life-saving heroics and to thank him in person for helping our mother in a great time of need. My family and I would like to thank the Colton Police Department, Officer Perez, Colton Police and Fire Dispatch, and Colton Fire Department Station #2 for their quick response,” concluded (Insert)

While it was said that due to the elderly woman’s immobility, she could not be there in person, but again wanted to thank Officer Perez for his selfless actions.

“This award and recognition are on behalf of the Colton City Council and I. We recognize you in appreciation for the prompt response and the unselfish act of rescuing an elderly female who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver on August 8th, 2022 and saving her life. Officer Perez, I cannot thank you enough for the help you provided her family. Because of your actions and quick response, you have saved a life,” said Navarro.

When Officer Perez was given the floor, he shared a few humble words.

“I don’t know what to say. I was just doing my job, I believe it could have been any of us officers or firefighters, and they would have done the same. I’m just glad that I got there when I arrived. I’d do it again to help save any citizen in Colton,” said Perez.

