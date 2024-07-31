$3 Million Job Training Center Breaks Ground to Transform San Bernardino and Empower At-Risk Populations

In a significant boost to the local economy, the San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) celebrated a $3 million investment from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct a state-of-the-art job training center. The center, slated to open by 2028, will be located at 114 S. Del Rosa Dr., near the former Norton Air Force Base. It aims to provide vital skills and employment opportunities to unemployed adults, at-risk youth, and other vulnerable populations, including formerly incarcerated individuals.

During the ceremonial groundbreaking, SBCCD Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez hailed the future center as an “oasis of opportunity.” She emphasized its role in bridging the gap between education and employment, offering hands-on, accelerated, industry-recognized training in a 17,620-square-foot facility equipped with both indoor and outdoor training areas.

“We are all in this together,” said Rodriguez. “Industry, labor, education, government, non-profit, educators, you name it. We are super excited about it. Thank you all for being a part of this work.”

The event was attended by notable figures, including U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo, Congressman Pete Aguilar, Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes, Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, and San Bernardino City Councilmember Damon Alexander.

Diverse Program Offerings

The job training center will offer a range of programs designed to equip participants with the skills needed to succeed in various industries. Key programs include:

Probation Forklift Training: A 36-hour specialized course aimed at individuals under 25 who are at-risk or involved in the juvenile justice system. The program focuses on safety and efficiency in forklift operations.

Building Industry Association (BIA) Construction Training: This 144-hour program provides foundational knowledge and practical skills for those looking to enter or advance in the construction industry. The curriculum emphasizes safety and regulatory compliance.

Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training: A five-week, 200-hour program that trains individuals for careers in tree maintenance and safety around power lines, offering entry-level grounds jobs.

Clothes Closet: A community service initiative providing free clothing to individuals and families facing economic hardships. The program ensures access to clean, appropriate attire for both professional and casual occasions.

Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3): An Apprenticeship Readiness Program offering industry certifications such as Construction OSHA-10 and First Aid/CPR/AED. It targets women, youth, formerly incarcerated individuals, and minorities, preparing them for lucrative careers in construction within building trades unions.

Employment Training Panel (ETP): A state-funded initiative that provides upskilling and reskilling training for California workers. SBCCD offers both customized training for individual employers and multi-employer sessions, covering topics like Microsoft Excel, leadership, conflict resolution, OSHA safety, and customer service.

California Manufacturers Technology Consulting (CMTC): Through a federal MEP grant, this program offers outreach and training for small and medium-sized manufacturers, as well as distribution companies.

Back 2 Work: In partnership with the Butte County Office of Education, this program supports marginalized populations, including veterans, individuals impacted by the justice system, and underrepresented women in the workforce.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Caltrans: This collaboration provides employment skills to individuals under parole supervision, aiming to reduce recidivism. Participants work on litter clean-up projects across California highways.

(Left to right) Rep. Pete Aguilar, Chancellor Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez, and U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo breaking ground at the event.

Community Impact

Congressman Pete Aguilar, a key advocate for the center, expressed his pride in contributing to the project’s realization. “As someone who grew up in these communities, it is a deep honor to be able to help secure investments to help our region grow and thrive,” said Aguilar. “This new job training facility will empower anyone interested in pursuing a trade, with the skills to be successful and make a difference in our community.”

Echoing Aguilar’s sentiments, U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo highlighted the importance of inclusive economic growth. “We know that if we leave our rural areas behind and leave our most disadvantaged communities behind, we know that if we leave communities of color behind – then our nation, OUR nation, will not be able to rev up the engines that we need in order to stay competitive and protect our national security,” said Castillo.

SBCCD Trustee Frank Reyes added a lighter note, joking about the district’s success in securing federal grants. “I don’t want to compare ourselves to other colleges, but we are the best. We have secured more grants on the federal level than many others,” Reyes said. He also teased Rep. Aguilar about bringing new grant requests to his office on Monday morning.

The new job training center stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of local, regional, and national stakeholders, committed to creating economic opportunities and fostering a resilient community.