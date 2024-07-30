IECF Summit to Forge Unified Approach to Community Issues Through Vital Conditions Framework

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is gearing up for its annual Policy & Philanthropy Summit, August 1-2 at the Riverside Convention Center. The event promises a focus on transformative community solutions, centering on the theme “Investing to Thrive.” This year’s summit will highlight the Vital Conditions Framework—a holistic approach that gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and is endorsed by the CDC and various states.

The Vital Conditions Framework advocates for addressing interconnected community challenges in a comprehensive manner. “We can’t just throw money at programs and work sector by sector,” explained Graciela Moran, Manager of the Office of Policy and Engagement at IECF. “For example, childcare issues are often linked with housing insecurity and the cost of living. The framework helps us think comprehensively and craft solutions that address multiple issues at once.”

The summit, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers including state and local officials, community leaders, and subject matter experts, will depart from traditional conference formats. “On Day 1, we’ll learn about the Vital Conditions Framework. On Day 2, we’ll co-create solutions in a session called ‘Thriving in Practice,'” Moran detailed. “This won’t be a traditional sit-and-listen event. We’ll engage participants in table conversations, bringing microphones down to the audience to facilitate a dynamic dialogue.”

A significant highlight of the summit will be the collaborative discussions among various sectors. “Day 2 will be a healing moment, considering all that’s happening in our country,” Moran emphasized. “We’ll have housing experts talking to climate advocates, environmental justice leaders conversing with immigrant justice organizers. These groups don’t get the chance to connect often, but here, they can merge their perspectives and create comprehensive solutions.”

The theme “Investing to Thrive” was carefully selected to address the region’s multifaceted challenges. “Our community faces complex issues, from housing to healthcare,” Moran noted. “We aim to push the boundaries of traditional philanthropy and encourage investment in our cities and nonprofit organizations. This summit is about recognizing that everyone deserves to thrive, not just survive.”

One of the summit’s key objectives is to establish a policy agenda rooted in the Vital Conditions Framework. “This is not just a one-off event; it’s about building a movement,” Moran asserted. “We want to know what the community needs and how we can use our resources to make a real impact.”

IECF is committed to community engagement, making the summit accessible to the public, including students and residents. The event will feature panels, interactive discussions, and a concluding town hall focused on regional media and journalism. Attendees can expect an engaging experience designed to foster collaboration and inspire action.

For more information and registration details, visit iegives.org.