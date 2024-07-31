Seniors at Reche Canyon Mobile Estates Gain Vital Internet Access Amid Heat Advisory

As the Inland Empire braces for another intense heatwave, staying cool and connected has become a priority. With temperatures expected to rise, reliable internet access is now recognized as a necessity, particularly for seniors and vulnerable groups. On July 27th, Kwikbit Internet launched a new community service at Reche Canyon Mobile Estates, providing affordable, high-speed Wi-Fi to its residents.

The introduction of this service is a critical step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, especially its seniors; many of whom are living on a fixed income. With reliable internet, residents can access essential health services, stay updated on emergency alerts, and maintain social connections during these critical times. Frank, a Reche Canyon Mobile Estates resident, expressed his relief, “I’ve used Hughesnet Internet and have had a ton of connectivity issues, so I’m happy to now have access to adequate internet with Kwikbit.”

The event included a presentation by Kwikbit team members, who offered technical support and answered residents’ questions. While the technical aspects were covered, the real impact was seen in the immediate difference it made for the community, particularly in providing a lifeline during emergencies.

As the Inland Empire continues to face extreme weather, ensuring that all residents have the resources they need to stay safe and connected is essential. The introduction of reliable internet at Reche Canyon Mobile Estates marks a significant step towards digital equity, helping bridge the gap for those who need it most.