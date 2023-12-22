Brightline West’s High-Speed Rail to Bridge Las Vegas, San Bernardino, and Redlands to Rancho Cucamonga’s HART District

At the heart of Southern California’s transportation revolution, the Cucamonga Station, soon to be the centerpiece of the innovative HART District, is preparing for a major transformation. This significant development, highlighted at a press conference on December 11, will see the integration of Brightline West’s high-speed rail, connecting Las Vegas, San Bernardino, and Redlands to Rancho Cucamonga.

Elisa Cox on Economic Growth and Environmental Benefits

Assistant City Manager Elisa Cox passionately spoke about the project’s transformative impact, stating, “Bringing in 11,000 jobs in the region is just the beginning. We’re looking at immediate and long-term economic growth, a boom in tourism, and a major reduction in traffic emissions.” Cox emphasized the environmental advantages, noting, “With the train being all-electric, we’re not just easing traffic but also significantly reducing greenhouse gasses.”

Cox highlighted innovation, “Brightline is already operating in Florida, connecting Tampa and Orlando. It’s a proven model, although not high-speed. This innovation is not new globally, but it’s a first for the West Coast, potentially easing future passengers’ hesitation.”

City of Rancho Cucamonga Assistant City Manager Elisa Cox at the Cucamonga Station press conference on December 11, 2023.

Eloise Gomez Reyes: Envisioning Economic Prosperity

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes elaborated on the project’s economic significance. “The economic impact in our community will be tremendous. With Brightline bringing thousands of new construction jobs to the Inland Empire and a $5 billion investment, we’re gearing up for an economic renaissance here in Rancho Cucamonga,” Reyes stated.

She further added, “We are excited to welcome this high-speed rail, not just as a means to travel to Las Vegas but as a catalyst for connecting all communities in between. This isn’t just a transportation project; it’s a community and economic development project.”

Brightline West: A Journey to the Future

Brightline West is set to redefine travel in the region with a 200 MPH rail service, promising a just over two-hour journey from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas. Cox reassured about safety: “Our engineers, experienced in global high-speed rail projects, ensure the technology is safe and reliable. It’s new to the United States but tested worldwide.”

The project’s timeline aims for groundbreaking in Las Vegas by the end of January 2024, with completion targeted by the 2028 Olympics. “The Cucamonga Station will be a fully functional, state-of-the-art transit hub in 2027,” Cox stated.

Cucamonga Station and HART District: More Than Just a Transit Hub

Envisioned as a vibrant, culture-rich environment, the HART District will be a transit-oriented, mixed-use area offering amenities, employment opportunities, and a thriving hospitality sector. The district will seamlessly integrate with Brightline West, Metrolink, Omnitrans, and an underground tunnel to the Ontario International Airport, creating an unparalleled transportation network.

“We are thrilled to witness the realization of this transformative project that connects our dynamic regions,” said Rancho Cucamonga Mayor L. Dennis Michael. “This strategic investment in cutting-edge infrastructure not only opens doors to jobs, economic growth, tourism, and commercial ventures but also enhances Southern California’s global connectivity.”

“I am thankful for the substantial funding received by California for the Brightline West high-speed rail project,” said Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh. “This investment will revolutionize the Inland Empire, creating a new era of visionary leadership and strong partnerships. It is a significant step towards a future filled with endless possibilities, which will benefit our region immensely.”

Connecting Beyond Rancho Cucamonga

With the inclusion of Brightline West, Rancho Cucamonga’s HART District will serve the local community and create vital links to San Bernardino, Redlands, and Las Vegas, fostering regional connectivity and economic growth.