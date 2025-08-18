August 20, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

600 Bloomington Elementary Students Receive Backpacks and Supplies from Supervisor Baca, Assemblyman Garcia, and Partners

1 min read
2 days ago IECN Staff

Sup. Joe Baca Jr. and Bank of America volunteers distributing school supplies to Zimmerman Elementary students in Bloomington.

As students across the Inland Empire prepare to return to classrooms, 600 children at Zimmerman Elementary in Bloomington started the school year with new backpacks and supplies thanks to San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., State Assemblyman Robert Garcia, and a network of community partners.

The back-to-school giveaway, held last week, provided backpacks filled with notebooks, art supplies, and other essentials to every student on campus. The event brought together local leaders, including Zimmerman Elementary School Principal Nunez-Varias and Colton Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Miranda, along with employees from Bank of America, Molina Healthcare, Vituity Cares Foundation, and Walmart.

Volunteers from Bank of America’s Hispanic-Latino employee network played a central role, donating 1,200 notebooks and art supplies while also helping to stuff and distribute the backpacks. Supervisor Baca noted that such partnerships make a lasting difference for families in need.

Bank of America volunteers help distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to students.

Baca’s office regularly leverages public and private partnerships to support children and families. Last Christmas, Bank of America partnered with his office for a toy drive that reached hundreds of households.

The school giveaway reflected the same spirit of collaboration, with Garcia, Baca, district leaders, and business partners uniting to ease the financial burden of back-to-school costs.

