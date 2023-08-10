Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. Celebrates Mary B. Lewis Elementary’s 75th Anniversary with a Grand 650 Backpack Giveaway

In a grand gesture of community support, San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. ensured that 650 Mary B. Lewis Elementary School students started their academic year on the right foot. On August 3rd, marking the school’s 75th anniversary, Baca, Jr. led a monumental Backpack Giveaway, a testament to the enduring spirit of Bloomington’s community.

Not only did students receive a school supply filled backpack, they started their first day with a Mary B. Lewis T-shirt with the school’s motto printed, “Safe, On-task, Accountable, Respectful.”

“With the dawn of a fresh academic year, it’s paramount that our young minds are geared up and ready. My days as a teacher have ingrained in me the significance of having the right tools from day one,” shared an enthusiastic Supervisor, Baca, Jr.

The event, nestled in the heart of Bloomington at Mary B. Lewis Elementary, was a collaborative symphony. Partners like Molina Healthcare, California Highway Patrol, and several county departments rallied behind Supervisor Baca, Jr. Each backpack, a beacon of hope, was packed with essentials: t-shirts, notebooks, socks, and even toothbrushes.

Baca, Jr. passionately noted, “Bloomington is more than just a dot on the map. It’s a community with heart, with grit. Today, we stand united, especially for those students who often find themselves on the margins. Their success is our collective dream.”

Israel Fuentes Jr., a voice from the Colton Joint Unified School District Board, said, “Some say Bloomington’s quiet, but Today, it roars with purpose. Mary B. Lewis wasn’t just a student here; she was a hero. As we celebrate 75 years of this institution, we remember her heroic action of saving a student’s life while ultimately losing hers. We honor it with these special backpacks, each bearing the school’s name and a badge of its legacy.”

Fuentes Jr. is alluding to how the school garnered its name, and that was when a student by the name of Mary B. Lewis saw that another student was going to be hit by a vehicle, she moved the student out of harm’s way but ultimately was the one who was struck and lost her life.

Dr. Frank Miranda, the guiding force behind Colton Joint Unified School District, added his voice to the chorus of gratitude, “Today’s more than just another day. With Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. and his dedicated team by our side, we’re not just starting a school year; we’re igniting a future. Our vision of achievement, equity, and wellness is being realized and honored for our students.

As the sun set on this significant day, the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Mary B. Lewis Elementary School were not just about looking back but also about forging ahead, with 650 backpacks lighting the way.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. standing alongside CJUSD board members and Mary B. Lewis Elementary School leadership.