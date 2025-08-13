Colton Families Pack National Night Out as Chief Vega Highlights Record Staffing

Hundreds of residents braved a sweltering 110-degree afternoon Thursday for the Colton Police Department’s annual National Night Out, which began at 6 p.m. and slowly cooled as the evening breeze rolled in.

The nationwide observance took place Aug. 5, but Colton’s celebration was held Aug. 7 to avoid conflicting with the City Council meeting and other nearby events.

“We didn’t want to compete with Rialto PD or SBPD,” Police Chief Anthony Vega said. “Many families like to attend multiple National Night Out events, and this gave residents the chance to enjoy more than one this year.”

By 7:30 p.m., several hundred attendees had gathered, with children shooting hoops on a basketball arcade game, families visiting craft and information booths, and officers mingling with community members. A live band kept the crowd entertained, playing through the lingering heat. Vega joined in the festivities, chatting with residents and even taking a few basketball shots alongside local kids.

Vega also noted that the department recently filled more officer positions, reaching its highest staffing levels since the 2008 recession. “We’re growing, and more details on that will be coming soon,” he said.

National Night Out, held annually across the country, fosters police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer.