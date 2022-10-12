The 9th Annual “Rendezvous Back to Route 66 (RBTR 66)” was held on October 1st, in the downtown area of San Bernardino. The event was organized by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC). Over 1,000 cars were registered, and thousands of spectators attended the event. The “Route 66” car show and cruise is a tradition that started in San Bernardino, where it all began, said SBACC CEO Judi Penman.

San Bernardino Councilmen Theodore Sanchez, Fred Shorett, and Juan Figueroa cruising the downtown streets at the 9th Annual “Rendezvous Back to Route 66”.

Besides the all-day cruising, the RBTR 66 had several food and merchandise vendors, 2 beer gardens, live DJ playing music all day long, a kid zone sponsored by the City of San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department, special music by Richardson Prep High School, live band (Best of Everything), had a “Ladies Cruise”, Trophy Sponsor Awards presentation, and Open Header Contest, and a “Neon Light Parade”.

With several sponsors including many local businesses, car clubs, volunteers, and with the help from the city; the rendezvous had another successful community event! Several San Bernardino Council Persons were seen at this year’s Rendezvous including: Fred Shorett, Theodor Sanchez, Sandra Ibarra, Damon Alexander, and Juan Figueroa.