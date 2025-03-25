A Good Job Can Change a Life: Inland SoCal United Way is Making it Happen

Inland SoCal United Way hosted an inspiring award ceremony celebrating the achievements of community members who transformed their lives through United Way’s employment program.

Held on March 7, 2025, in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, the event recognized eight exceptional participants—Francisco “Javier” Banos, Jenna DeGraw, Eliza Gonzalez, Jack Lewzader, Arthur Ortiz, Michael Rangel, Carlos Solis, and Susan Gomez—who brought together their determination and United Way’s services to chart a new course in their lives after returning to the workforce from challenging times.

“Reentering the workforce wasn’t just about getting a job—it was about reclaiming my life,” said Banos. “The support I received from United Way didn’t just open doors; it restored my sense of purpose. This recognition isn’t just mine—it belongs to every person who believes in second chances.” Banos currently works as a Peer Specialist at Starting Over, Inc., helping others on similar journeys. Other awardees are on career tracks such as social work, logistics, manufacturing, and store management.

Inland SoCal United Way started offering workforce development services in 2018 after responding to thousands of calls from unemployed and underemployed job seekers in Riverside and San Bernardino counties to 211, the 24/7 health and human service hotline. Community members expressed that they wanted to work but kept coming up against challenges such as skill, work history, and job readiness gaps. They also faced stigma and difficulties because of situations such as homelessness, returning to the community after incarceration or military service, caregiving responsibilities, health issues, or long-term unemployment.

“Our staff say, ‘A good job changes everything’,” said Inland SoCal United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Starrs. “We’ve seen people reunited with their children, people who have opened a bank account or received a driver’s license for the first time in their lives, and people who have been promoted and are now managers and leaders. Empathetic, well-designed services and a strong support system, which is what United Way offers, let everyone focus on moving forward.”

Since 2018, United Way has trained and supported over 1,200 job seekers and placed over 600 people into quality jobs with living wages and benefits across multiple sectors. They connect people to education, job training, financial tools, and wraparound services to build career pathways. Focusing on in-demand industries that have promising employment outlooks for years to come, Inland SoCal United Way staff have built a strong network of over 100 employers who are ready to support qualified candidates who need understanding and services in their career journey. United Way’s workforce program also partners with over 20 training providers and over 50 nonprofits to support participants.

The award ceremony was hosted by Gracie Torres, District 2 Director of the Western Municipal Water District and Executive Committee member on the Inland SoCal United Way Board of Directors.

Event sponsors included contributions of the event space in Rancho Cucamonga from Inland Empire Health Plan, breakfast from Farmer Boys at Haven Avenue in Ontario, coffee from Starbucks at Vineyard & Walnut in Ontario, and pastries from Home Pie Bakery & Cafe in Ontario.

The event also recognized partners who have made a big difference in the last year—Citizens Business Bank, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 477, Beloved Treatment Center, Sierra Aluminum, and Five Guys.

There was a special presentation by Celestina Cantu, Policy Coordinator for Riverside County 5th District Supervisor Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez. United Way staff received special recognition certificates presented on behalf of Assemblymembers James Ramos and Corey Jackson.

“No matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, there are opportunities out there. You just have to keep pushing forward,” said Carlos Solis, a former United Way participant who is now a CNC Machinist, a highly skilled occupation with job stability. “To anyone who feels like they’re stuck, don’t think it’s impossible. If I can do it, so can you.”

More information for prospective participants and employer partners can be found at https://inlandsocaluw.org/workforce-services.