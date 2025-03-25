E-sports Showdown at SBVC: Tekken 8 Tournament With Cash Prizes March 28, Open to Public

Competitive fighting game fans are in for a thrilling showdown this Friday, March 28, as San Bernardino Valley College’s Film Department hosts Wolverine Fight Fest 4, an in-person Tekken 8 tournament designed to unite gamers from across the region.

The event runs from 1 to 6 PM in room MC-142 and is open to the public. Entry is $15, with a $5 discount for those who bring their own PlayStation 5 and monitor. Attendance is capped at 35 players.

“Every time someone signs up, it adds to the prize pot,” said Aiden Estrada, an SBVC film student and tournament organizer. “In the past, we’ve seen pots reach up to $400.”

The base prize pool starts at $100 and will grow with each registration. Spectators can catch the action in person or via livestream at Twitch.tv/SBVCFTVM. Parking is free in Lot 11.

Estrada, whose favorite fighting game is Street Fighter 6, said the event is about more than just competition.

“The energy is high, and it’s all about meeting new people,” he said. “Everyone’s always nice and chill. You make new friends and learn more about the game.”

The Fighting Game Community, or FGC, continues to grow at SBVC with another tournament planned for April 25.Registration for Wolverine Fight Fest 4 is available now at Start.gg/WFF4.