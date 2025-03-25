Sierra High School Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Student Wellness Center

San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD) Sierra High School held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its new student Wellness Center Feb. 21.

“This new center represents a promise to our students that their well-being matters just as much as their academic success,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, during the ceremony. “We know that when students are healthy, when they feel supported and cared for, they’re better able to focus, learn and thrive. And that’s exactly what we want for each of our more than 45,000 students.”

The building serves as a school-based health center providing a full range of services that will allow for both individual and small group therapy sessions. There are calming spaces and tools for students to use and self-regulate. A larger wellness classroom is available as a meeting space for peer-to-peer counseling, academic counseling and health and wellness workshops.

“In an era where the pressures of daily life can feel overwhelming, this center will provide a safe space for rejuvenation, support, and growth,” said Sierra High School Principal Hector Murrieta. “It embodies our vision of nurturing a healthy, balanced student and community where every individual has the resources to shine.”

The Wellness Center will also house the school nurse; school psychologist; family therapists; four Loma Linda University doctoral child psychology practicum students; Healthy Teeth for Kids, which conducts bi-annual dental screenings and cleanings; technology for students to access Hazel Health telehealth services; and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) health navigators to support students and their families in navigating the healthcare system.

The Wellness Center ribbon cutting is just one of the reasons Sierra was celebrating. The alternative high school was recently awarded a $540,805 grant from The Children’s Partnership (TCP) to launch a new pilot program to support youth mental health. Sierra is one of only eight high schools across California to receive the grant and the only one in San Bernardino County.

According to Sierra Wellness Counselor Yesenia Ceballos, the Sunshine Crew has been leading mental health and wellness advocacy on the campus for more than two years, empowering peers to support one another through open discussions, mental health campaigns and community events. The grant will help them to expand their efforts.

The Sunshine Crew, named in honor of Sierra’s mascot the Suns, is a group of Sierra students who volunteer as health and wellness ambassadors. As part of the program, Sunshine Crew students develop leadership and communication skills while building a positive school climate, improving school and community health and leading wellness initiatives. The Sunshine Crew is also actively involved in promoting the resources offered at the Sierra Counseling and Wellness Center and reducing the stigma sometimes associated with seeking out mental health resources.

The TCP grant is not the first time Sierra High School has been recognized for its efforts to provide above-and-beyond wellness support for students. In 2021, Sierra was recognized by the American School Counselor Association for its school counseling program. In 2024, Sierra was named one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, marking the second year in a row the SBCUSD campus has earned the honor. Sierra was specifically recognized both years for strengthening social-emotional health and learning and for implementing a local school wellness policy, among other health and wellness focus areas.

In addition to the grant funding, Sierra will be part of a peer-to-peer learning community consisting of other TCP grantees, national peer-to-peer experts and mental health policy professionals. The peer learning network will share ideas and resources to help develop plans and make recommendations regarding youth mental health.

The grant and pilot program are part of an $8 million investment by TCP in youth-driven approaches to addressing mental health and well-being.

According to Ceballos, the reason the Sierra model works is that it provides integrated health and wellness services based on best practices that address the whole student.

“Our center is a comprehensive student wellness destination,” Ceballos said, “ensuring that every student receives the support they need to thrive academically, emotionally and physically.”