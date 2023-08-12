$2.7 Million Allocated to Rialto Unified School District for Baseball Field Upgrades by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. was pleased to present a transformative $2.7 million investment into the baseball fields of Eisenhower High School and Rialto High School within the Rialto Unified School District.

Supervisor Baca, Jr., adds, “This is more than just an upgrade. It’s a commitment to our students, ensuring they have access to facilities that are safe, modern, and inclusive,”

This pivotal allocation comes after both schools actively sought funding for modernizing their sports facilities. Beyond the aesthetics and functionality, the upgrades are pivotal in ensuring both schools’ facilities align with the ADA requirements set by the Division of State Architect.

Eisenhower High School was awarded funding of $1.5 million which will introduce a state-of-the-art Musco Lighting System, enhanced seating with new bleachers, revamped dugouts, and a heightened backstop for better viewer experience. Rialto High School received an investment of $1.2 million to not only equip the school with a Musco Lighting System but also focus on essential updates to their path of travel, making it compliant with ADA guidelines.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. reflecting on the announcement , shared, “I have a deeply personal connection to Rialto. I grew up here, attending Morgan, Frisbee, and Eisenhower schools. My bond with this community was further cemented during my tenure as a teacher at Rialto High, where I also had the honor of coaching baseball and softball.”

The Rialto Unified School District has ratified the funding contract with San Bernardino County, setting the stage for these anticipated enhancements.