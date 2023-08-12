August 14, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

$2.7 Million Allocated to Rialto Unified School District for Baseball Field Upgrades by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

1 min read
1 day ago Community News

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. presenting a $2.7 million check to the RUSD Board of Education.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. was pleased to present a transformative $2.7 million investment into the baseball fields of Eisenhower High School and Rialto High School within the Rialto Unified School District.

Supervisor Baca, Jr., adds, “This is more than just an upgrade. It’s a commitment to our students, ensuring they have access to facilities that are safe, modern, and inclusive,”

This pivotal allocation comes after both schools actively sought funding for modernizing their sports facilities. Beyond the aesthetics and functionality, the upgrades are pivotal in ensuring both schools’ facilities align with the ADA requirements set by the Division of State Architect.

Eisenhower High School was awarded funding of $1.5 million which will introduce a state-of-the-art Musco Lighting System, enhanced seating with new bleachers, revamped dugouts, and a heightened backstop for better viewer experience. Rialto High School received an investment of $1.2 million to not only equip the school with a Musco Lighting System but also focus on essential updates to their path of travel, making it compliant with ADA guidelines.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. reflecting on the announcement , shared, “I have a deeply personal connection to Rialto. I grew up here, attending Morgan, Frisbee, and Eisenhower schools. My bond with this community was further cemented during my tenure as a teacher at Rialto High, where I also had the honor of coaching baseball and softball.”

The Rialto Unified School District has ratified the funding contract with San Bernardino County, setting the stage for these anticipated enhancements.

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

City of San Bernardino Launches Game-Changing Entrepreneurial Hub in Downtown’s Studio D with CSUSB Partnership

1 day ago Community News
3 min read

Colton Police Department Volunteer Sergio Ojeda Honored with “Community Impact Award”

1 day ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
A woman being robbed at gunpoint. 2 min read

San Bernardino Gas Station Strong-Arm Robbery Escalates to Fatal SBPD Shooting on Aug 11 at 8 A.M.

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

4 min read

City of San Bernardino Launches Game-Changing Entrepreneurial Hub in Downtown’s Studio D with CSUSB Partnership

1 day ago Community News
3 min read

Colton Police Department Volunteer Sergio Ojeda Honored with “Community Impact Award”

1 day ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
1 min read

$2.7 Million Allocated to Rialto Unified School District for Baseball Field Upgrades by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

1 day ago Community News
A woman being robbed at gunpoint. 2 min read

San Bernardino Gas Station Strong-Arm Robbery Escalates to Fatal SBPD Shooting on Aug 11 at 8 A.M.

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record