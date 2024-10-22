AB 2033 Signed Into Law as Groundbreaking Legislation Expands EBT Access to Tackle Student Hunger Across California College Campuses

On Friday October 18th, Assemblymember Eloise Reyes (D-Colton) celebrated the signing of AB 2033, the EBT Access for Student Empowerment (EASE) Act, at a joint event hosted by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and San Bernardino Valley College. The event took place at the “Den Coffee Shop” located at San Bernardino Valley College. AB 2033 addresses the student hunger crisis faced on campuses across California by making it possible for students to use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) across California’s three college systems. This legislation was co-sponsored by the Student Senate for the California Community Colleges, the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges, and uAspire, a nonprofit focused on improving the economic mobility of underrepresented students.



“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 2033 into law and want to thank our robust coalition of supporters, including the Community College Chancellor’s Office for helping get this across the finish line,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “Student hunger is directly linked to academic achievement and we know that food insecure students are more likely to report lower GPAs given the externalities they face. AB 2033 is a step forward in our efforts to end student food insecurity across California.”

“By accepting EBT, college campuses are doing their part to promote food security. If students do not have to worry about where they will get their next meal, they can learn and thrive in school. This should be an ultimate goal for all of us,” said Dr. Sonya Christian, Chancellor of the California Community Colleges. “I applaud Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes for authoring AB 2033 and I thank the Governor for signing this important legislation.”

“AB 2033 ensures that our colleges continue to be the open door of opportunity for students. By addressing food insecurity, we are helping students stay in school, graduate, and build better futures,” said Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District. “That investment doesn’t just pay off for them—it strengthens our economy and lifts up our entire community.”