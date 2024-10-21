Epic 48-Hour Challenge: IE Filmmakers to Premiere Films on Big Screen Oct. 23 at Regal Ontario, Public Invited

The Inland Empire’s cinematic pulse is set to quicken with the highly anticipated public screening of the 6th Annual 48 Hour Film Project, where more than 25 short films will premiere on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the iconic Ontario Palace Stadium 22. This thrilling event, produced by Kevin Lyons—an acclaimed filmmaker and professor at San Bernardino Valley College—showcases the relentless creativity and technical prowess of local filmmakers who raced against the clock to produce original films in just 48 hours.

The 48 Hour Film Project – Inland Empire kicked off on October 4th inside the state-of-the-art KVCR studio at San Bernardino Valley College, where over two dozen teams gathered to draw their film genres and receive three mandatory elements—a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue—required to be integrated into their productions. In a mere two days, teams wrote, produced, directed, shot, and edited 4-7 minute short films, a feat that mirrors the high-intensity demands of Hollywood filmmaking.

“This is our 6th year hosting the 48 Hour Film Project Inland Empire, and it’s always an exhilarating experience,” said Lyons, who serves as producer for the event. “There’s this infectious energy because it is a competition, after all. Each team is required to incorporate a character named Millie or Milner Faust—a fire chief, a recipe card as a prop, and the line ‘How long have you been here?’ The creativity that stems from those restrictions is remarkable.”

As a global competition, the 48 Hour Film Project takes place in cities worldwide, from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Tokyo. However, Lyons emphasizes the unique importance of the Inland Empire’s participation. “It’s essential to support local filmmakers,” he said, noting that many teams include students from SBVC’s Department of Film, Television, and Media. “Events like this create a space for emerging talent to be seen and appreciated. It’s a stepping stone to bigger productions and international networking.”

The excitement culminates on October 23 with a public screening at Ontario Palace Stadium 22, where the short films—crafted with passion, grit, and ingenuity—will debut on the big screen. Tickets are priced at just $20, giving attendees the opportunity to watch over 25 films in one thrilling evening. Lyons shared his enthusiasm about the venue, recalling its personal significance. “I remember when the Regal Ontario opened—it always felt like such an iconic space. To host our event there is special. There’s a lot of energy throughout the night, and we’ll have a live DJ and a step-and-repeat red carpet for photos, adding to the vibe.”

In addition to the screenings, the event will feature a Q&A session with the filmmakers, actors, and producers, offering audiences a glimpse behind the scenes. Lyons reflected on the real-world value of the competition: “This is an excellent exercise for filmmakers, no matter their experience level. The competition embodies the three phases of production—pre-production, production, and post-production—all crammed into a tight window. Even seasoned filmmakers will walk away with new insights.”

The Inland Empire’s filmmaking community has seen its share of success through this competition. Last year, a student team placed third overall and earned the opportunity to screen their work internationally, building connections with filmmakers across the globe. For those attending the October 23 event, the possibility of witnessing future award-winning talent is a real draw.

With Inland Empire Community News co-owners Manny Sandoval and Denise Berver serving as judges, the competition promises to be powerful, with awards set to be distributed on November 16, 2024.

For those unable to attend the screening, more information about the competition and an in-depth discussion with producer Kevin Lyons can be found on the Inland Insight Podcast, hosted by Sandoval and Berver, here.

Tickets for the October 23 screening are available now at 48hourfilmie.ticketleap.com. Don’t miss this monumental celebration of local filmmaking talent in the Inland Empire.