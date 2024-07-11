Assemblymember Eloise Reyes’ Young Legislators from the City of Colton visits the State Capitol

Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes welcomed the 2024 cohort of Young Legislators from the 50th Assembly District to the California State Capitol. This educational program aims to provide local high school students with firsthand experience in government and leadership. The two-day program included a diverse range of activities designed to enhance civic engagement and policy understanding among these promising trailblazers.

The trip included touring the Stanley Mosk Court and Library, attending workshops, and meeting with state officials to learn about policy-making and civic responsibility. The second day included attending the Assembly Floor Session, where Reyes recognized the cohort. Students observed the legislative process, attended committee meetings, and toured the Capitol.

“Active participation and engagement form the bedrock of our democracy. One of the most rewarding aspects of representing the 50th Assembly District is creating opportunities for our young students to feel empowered,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “I hope that our Young Legislator’s trip to Sacramento will provide participants with valuable knowledge that will serve them throughout their lives and inspire a lasting interest in government and civil service.”

Emilio Flores from Grand Terrace High School said, “The Sacramento trip to the capital was definitely the highlight of my summer vacation. Not only did I create fun memories with my peers, but I also learned a lot about how much work is put in by our government to provide a functioning state. If given the opportunity for this again, I would not hesitate to say yes.”

“Joining the program was super fun and really helpful. The activities and sessions were exciting and made each day interesting,” said Isis Wilson from Carter High School. “I learned a lot of new skills and gained knowledge that will help me in the future. Additionally, I met some awesome people in the program and in Sacramento who gave me great advice and new opportunities.”

The Young Legislators program continues to be a cornerstone of Assemblymember Reyes’ commitment to educational outreach and community involvement. For more information about future programs or to get involved, visit Assemblymember Reyes’ official website at https://a50.asmdc.org/apply-young-legislators-program.

2024 Young Legislators:

Emilio Gonzalez Flores, Colton

Isis Wilson, Colton

Maddox Park, Rancho Cucamonga

Luke Park, Rancho Cucamonga

Brandon Park, Rancho Cucamonga

Srishti Surana, Rancho Cucamonga

Ben Truong, Rancho Cucamonga

Hannah Haro, Fontana

Lucio Vazquez, Fontana

Juliana Valencia, Fontana

Angela Santana, Fontana

Amélie Oregel, Fontana

Sonny Macall Reyes, Redlands

Nikita Jos, Loma Linda

Gary Romero, San Bernardino

Joseph Zepeda, Bloomington

Jorome Moore, Grand Terrace