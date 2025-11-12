Alder Square Breaks Ground, Adding 92 Affordable Homes in San Bernardino’s Arrowhead Grove Revitalization

Alder Square, the fourth phase of an ambitious re-imagining of a 1940s public housing development, will deliver 92 high-quality affordable homes for families and individuals earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

National CORE, the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino (HACSB) and their partners broke ground Nov. 4 for the new community, which is expected to open in mid-2027 as part of the multi-phase Arrowhead Grove redevelopment program launched in 2012.

“With the groundbreaking of Alder Square, we’re proud to continue building that momentum and delivering high-quality, affordable housing that uplifts the entire community,” HACSB Executive Director Maria Razo said. “This next phase deepens our commitment to residents and the future of San Bernardino.”

Arrowhead Grove is transforming the 38-acre Waterman Gardens public housing development, opened in 1943 in the heart of San Bernardino, into a modern community. Previous phases – Valencia Vista (2016), Olive Meadow (2017) and Crestview Terrace (2021) – already have delivered more than 300 high-quality homes.

“I’m so proud of the work we’ve accomplished through our stellar partnership with HACSB,” National CORE President Michael Ruane said. “I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together for the residents of San Bernardino with this next phase of development.”

Alder Square will consist of six, three-story garden-style buildings and a one-story community center with resident services offices. The mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will include 14 mobility-accessible apartments and 10 hearing-accessible apartments.

Each home will feature electric appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and water-efficient fixtures. Onsite solar panels will offset energy use and support electric vehicle charging stations.

Community amenities will include a swimming pool, picnic area, children’s play area, community garden, dog run, recreational space, shaded landscaping and parking. The property emphasizes walkability and sustainability, with drought-tolerant landscaping and pedestrian pathways linking residential buildings, open spaces and community areas.

“Every family deserves access to safe and affordable homes,” said Joe Baca Jr., fifth district supervisor for San Bernardino County. “Arrowhead Grove is a testament to what can be accomplished when we come together with a shared commitment to restoring dignity and opportunity for our residents. I want to thank National CORE and the Housing Authority for their continued partnership and dedication to transforming lives in our community.”

Funding for the development is being provided by the County of San Bernardino, the City of San Bernardino, Hudson Housing Capital, Capital One, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, HACSB and the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program.

“Arrowhead Grove is a true best practice – a success story,” San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran said. “We are proud to partner with National CORE, the county and others to help provide 92 additional affordable housing units for our residents.”

In addition, the development received a $7.1 million AHSC grant to invest in community improvements, including bikeways, bus service and bus stop improvements, urban greening and improved sidewalk upgrades with high visibility crosswalks. The AHSC program is administered by the California Strategic Growth Council.

“Alder Square goes beyond just building 92 affordable homes, it connects people to opportunity,” said Lisette Anzoategui, program manager at the Strategic Growth Council. “Alder Square shows what’s possible when housing, transportation and climate investments work together, connecting people to jobs, schools and new community amenities that improve lives far beyond a front door.”