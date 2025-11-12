Colton Youth Council Tours Police Station, Engages with Chief Vega in Civic Leadership Program

The City of Colton Youth Council held its latest monthly meeting on Nov. 5, continuing a civic leadership program that introduces high school students to municipal operations, local history, and public service.

This month’s session focused on the Colton Police Department and featured a presentation by Police Chief Anthony Vega, who spoke about the department’s role in the community and the responsibilities of law enforcement officers.

“The Youth Council is a terrific program that prepares our young community leaders for future growth and success in their careers,” said Vega. “This group of young leaders gives me hope for our future.”

The Youth Council consists of five students from Colton High School: Ava Diaz, Samantha Sandoval, Kaitlyn Torres, Jasmin Lopez Herrera, and Leah Ornelas. Each student earned their place through demonstrated leadership skills, academic excellence, and teacher recommendations. The program was founded in 2016 by DrG, who continues to serve as its director.

Ava Diaz chaired the Nov. 5 meeting, an appointment tied to her current role as Youth Commissioner on the Colton Parks and Recreation Commission. The agenda included a welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, a report on the Parks and Recreation Commission, a schedule of upcoming speakers, and Chief Vega’s guest presentation. Students also reviewed Colton’s history, discussed leadership and volunteer opportunities, and examined city publications.

The meeting concluded with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Colton Police Station, led by Officer Jacquelyn Albin. Students visited different divisions, explored the station facilities, sat inside a police cruiser, and briefly entered a holding cell.

“I really liked the tour as it was a glimpse into what our officers do in everyday life and how they protect our community,” said Kaitlyn Torres, a Youth Council member.

Since launching its current session in August, the Youth Council has explored various topics including youth leadership, community services, and the operations of the Colton Fire Department. Supported by the City of Colton, the program aims to equip students with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to become future leaders actively involved in civic life.