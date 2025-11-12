San Bernardino Veterans Day Salute Adds Resource Fair, Honors Hometown Heroes With Special Challenge Coins

San Bernardino Veterans Day Salute Adds Resource Fair, Honors Hometown Heroes With Special Challenge Coins2 min read
The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department hosted their Annual Veteran’s Day Salute on Saturday, November 8th at Court Street Square in Downtown San Bernardino. For the first time, this year’s event was expanded to include a Veteran’s Resource Fair highlighting no-cost services available for Veterans.
Organizations including the San Bernardino Veteran’s Chamber of Commerce, Arrowhead United Way and DAV Chapter 12 handed out hygiene kits and provided information to Veterans regarding access to programs including assistance with food, housing and mental health resources.
Following the presentation of colors by the San Bernardino Police Department Honor Guard, San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Member Felicia Alexander gave a brief history on the origins of Veteran’s Day before the 2025 City of San Bernardino Hometown Heroes were recognized.
This year’s honored Veterans included Dorothy Norman – United States Army, Tech Sergeant Allen Seymour – United States Air Force, Staff Sergeant Elsie M. Fallin-Paulino – United States Army, and Staff Sergeant Ching Lee Trechard – United States Army.
Acknowledging the local heroes in attendance, a special 2025 Veteran’s Salute Challenge Coin – a military token traditionally representing unity, identity and camaraderie – was also presented to Veterans in the audience in appreciation for their service.