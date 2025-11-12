November 15, 2025

San Bernardino Veterans Day Salute Adds Resource Fair, Honors Hometown Heroes With Special Challenge Coins

2 days ago Denise Berver

Photos by Denise Berver: 2025 San Bernardino Hometown Hero Honored Veteran Dorothy Norman – United States Army.

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department hosted their Annual Veteran’s Day Salute on Saturday, November 8th at Court Street Square in Downtown San Bernardino. For the first time, this year’s event was expanded to include a Veteran’s Resource Fair highlighting no-cost services available for Veterans.

Organizations including the San Bernardino Veteran’s Chamber of Commerce, Arrowhead United Way and DAV Chapter 12 handed out hygiene kits and provided information to  Veterans regarding access to programs including assistance with food, housing and mental health resources.

2025 San Bernardino Hometown Hero Honored Veteran Staff Sergeant Elsie M. Fallin-Paulino – United States Army.

Following the presentation of colors by the San Bernardino Police Department Honor Guard, San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Member Felicia Alexander gave a brief history on the origins of Veteran’s Day before the 2025 City of San Bernardino Hometown Heroes were recognized. 

This year’s honored Veterans included Dorothy Norman – United States Army, Tech Sergeant Allen Seymour – United States Air Force, Staff Sergeant Elsie M. Fallin-Paulino – United States Army, and Staff Sergeant Ching Lee Trechard – United States Army.

Acknowledging  the local heroes in attendance, a special 2025 Veteran’s Salute Challenge Coin – a military token traditionally representing unity, identity and camaraderie – was also presented to Veterans in the audience in appreciation for their service.     

Local dignitaries in attendance included 33rd District Congressmember Pete Aguilar, San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, SB Councilmembers Kim Knaus, Mario Flores, Theodore Sanchez, Fred Shorett, SBCUSD Board member Felicia Alexander, Arrowhead United Way President and CEO Dr. Gwen Dowdy Rodgers, and DAV Chapter 12 Sr. Vice Commander Jose Mendoza. Pictured with this year’s Honored Veterans.  
