Applications Now Open for Colton’s Esteemed 2024 Miss and Teen Miss Pageant

The Rotary Club of Colton has excitedly announced the application period for its highly anticipated 4th annual Miss and Teen Miss Colton Pageant is now open. Aspiring participants for this illustrious event, which will be held on June 22, 2024, are encouraged to apply.

The pageant comprises two divisions: the Miss Colton Division for young women aged 18-25 who are unmarried and without children, and the Teen Miss Colton Division for girls aged 15-17 who are either students in the Colton Unified School District or residents of Colton and its neighboring areas, including Bloomington, Grand Terrace, Washington, and Slover High School.

Erlinda Armendariz, President of the Colton Rotary Club, emphasized the significance of the pageant. “The opening of the application period for our Miss and Teen Miss Colton Pageant marks an exciting time for our community. This event is not just about beauty; it celebrates intelligence, talent, and community engagement among young women. We’re looking forward to discovering the diverse talents and personalities that will grace our stage this year,” Armendariz said.

Interested candidates can apply by contacting Armendariz at (951) 833-3306. Applications are also available at Inland Valley Insurance at 183 W “H” Street in Colton. Additionally, digital applications can be made via the Miss Colton Pageant page on Facebook.

This pageant, a cornerstone event in Colton, spotlights young women’s potential and fosters a strong sense of community and public service. The Rotary Club of Colton invites the community to support and encourage these young aspirants as they embark on this empowering journey.