Colton Rotary Club Ushers in 2024 with New Vision and Leadership, Including Councilman John Echevarria

The Rotary Club of Colton, a cornerstone of community service since its establishment on May 1, 1922, has announced its newly elected officers for 2024, marking over a century of steadfast commitment to local and international service.

Erlinda Armendariz takes the helm as President, joined by a team of dedicated Rotarians: City of Colton Councilmember John Echeverria as President-Elect, Rosa Dominguez as Secretary, Joselyn Gasca as Treasurer, and Bud Kahn, Dr. Charles, and Doug Bartlett as Directors. This dynamic group is set to lead the club starting July 2024.

Armendariz expressed pride in the club’s long-standing tradition of supporting education and youth leadership. “Since 2005, we’ve provided dictionaries to over 1,500 third-grade students across Colton, Bloomington, Grand Terrace, and parts of Rialto and Fontana, alongside scholarships,” she said. Armendariz highlighted the club’s involvement in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), a program fostering leadership skills in Colton Unified School District students.

The Rotary Club’s commitment to youth extends to various contests and pageants, with Armendariz noting, “In January, we host a speech contest for CJUSD high school students, focusing on the Rotary’s Four-Way Test, and in June and October, we organize Miss, Teen Miss, and Little Miss Colton pageants, awarding scholarships and representation opportunities.”

Looking to the future, Armendariz emphasized the importance of expanding the club and welcoming new members. “New members are essential to achieving our Rotary’s goals of providing community and international service,” she remarked. The club encourages potential members to visit their Facebook page, “The Rotary Club of Colton,” or contact the club directly to learn more about their activities and how to get involved.

As the Rotary Club of Colton steps into 2024 with a renewed leadership team and a vision for continuous community betterment, Armendariz and her team invite the community to join them in making a positive impact. The club extends its wishes for a beautiful and joyful new year to all.

For more information or to become a member, contact Armendariz at (951) 833-3306 or Dominguez at (909) 422-1000.