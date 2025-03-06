Aquinas High School Defeats San Dimas 59-41 to Win CIF-SS Division 3A Basketball Championship

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team etched its name into the record books on March 1st, capturing the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A championship with a hard-fought victory over San Dimas at Toyota Arena. The win marks the Falcons’ first CIF title since 2021 and the first under head coach Daryl Pegram.

“This season has been all about consistent growth,” Pegram said. “At the beginning of the year, we set goals, and as the season progressed, we went on this incredible run.”

Despite entering the playoffs with a 16-16 record, Aquinas battled through a challenging postseason, proving that early-season adversity helped prepare them for the championship stage. The Falcons finished second in league play behind Arrowhead Christian Academy but turned their season around when it mattered most.

“We played a lot of Division 1 and 2 schools early in the year, and while we took some tough losses, it helped us get ready for league and the playoffs,” Pegram said. “Competing against high-level teams put us in a position to succeed when it counted.”

Led by standout seniors Laron Hall and Malachi Jones, the Falcons delivered a championship performance backed by a strong sense of unity both on and off the court.

“Our first goal was to win the league title, and we finished second. Our second goal was to win CIF, and we had the opportunity to accomplish that this past Saturday,” Pegram said. “But the ultimate goal is always about growth and development, and this team has truly embraced that mindset.”

The championship journey was bolstered by unwavering school spirit, with the Aquinas community rallying behind the team. The Falcons’ student section, widely regarded as one of the best in the Inland Empire, packed the stands alongside dedicated parents and fellow student-athletes.

“Our fans travel, and we easily have the best student section in the Inland Empire,” Pegram said. “The baseball and football teams come out to support us, and we’re fortunate to have such a committed parent group. It’s a blessing to be part of a school where there’s that level of support.”

Natasha Williams, parent of Aquinas player Juliyahs Mareno, highlighted the emotional impact of the team’s journey.

“As a parent, it’s been incredible to watch the energy at these games,” Williams said. “There’s so much excitement and passion from the players. You can really feel how much effort and heart these kids are putting into every game.”

She credited teamwork and coaching as key factors in the Falcons’ success.

“They support each other, communicate well, and trust one another and the coaching staff,” Williams added. “It’s not just about individual talent; it’s about teamwork, determination, and a shared goal. Watching them grow together and achieve these victories has been such a rewarding experience.”

In recognition of their historic achievement, Pegram is requesting the City Council to honor the team at its upcoming meeting. He has also invited Dr. Patricia Ortiz to celebrate the championship and asked the mayor’s office to prepare certificates for the players.

Aquinas was one of only three Inland Empire schools to compete in a CIF-SS championship game this season, joining Ramona and Kaiser High Schools.

The championship victory reinforces Aquinas’ standing as a formidable basketball program and sets the stage for continued success under Pegram’s leadership.