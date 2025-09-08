Arrowhead United Way Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for First-Ever National Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Over 220,000 veterans living across the Inland Empire will soon have a dedicated space to support their journey toward self-sufficiency and civilian life. The Inland Empire has one of the largest concentrations of veterans in California, according to the two-county Veteran Counts.

Arrowhead United Way has announced the opening of its National Veterans Chamber of Commerce San Bernardino site, a veteran-led space located inside the United Way Downtown San Bernardino office.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on September 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at 646 North D Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401. To attend, click here to RSVP or visit http://bit.ly/3UTvFFk.

The new National Veterans Chamber of Commerce San Bernardino site will serve as a hub where veterans can access a wide range of services and support. The designated space will enable veterans to connect with veteran leaders and receive personalized guidance on their next steps. It will also provide a vital meeting place for community leaders, organizations, and veteran groups involved with the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

“It all started with our desire to support and acknowledge the brave men and women who served our country,” said Arrowhead United Way President & CEO, Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers. “Through Arrowhead United Way’s many years of service in health, education, and economic stability, we’ve learned that when these heroes return home, they often need support in discovering their identity outside of the uniform and connecting with vital resources.”

The National Veterans Chamber of Commerce San Bernardino is the latest expansion of Arrowhead United Way’s Beneficent Rapid Advanced Veteran Engagement (BRAVE) initiative, which launched in 2024. The BRAVE initiative aims to empower service members by providing them with an array of services, including housing, employment opportunities, and workshops.

“We are excited that Beneficent Rapid Advanced Veteran Engagement has continued to expand and look forward to all the great work we will accomplish with the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce,” added Dr. Dowdy-Rodgers.

For more information, call 909-884-9441. To donate, visit arrowheadunitedway.org/Donate.