Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer Donate $225,000 to Loma Linda University Cancer Center

Loma Linda University Cancer Center received a $225,000 donation from Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer to support cancer research, innovative treatments, and patient care services.

The gift was made possible through funds raised at the 17th annual Believe Walk in October 2024.

This donation will directly contribute to several innovative treatments that represent the future of cancer care, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, CAR T-cell therapy, Theranostics, and Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT).

“This support is more than a generous donation — it’s a message to our nurses and patients that the community stands with them,” said Judy Chatigny, RN, MSN, Chief of Oncology and Radiological Services. “It validates the work that is being done and strengthens the trust patients place in us. We are truly grateful for this partnership.”

Over the years, Believe Walk donations have provided vital resources for patient support services and expanded access to emerging therapies that are shaping the future of cancer care.

“These innovative therapies are already changing outcomes for cancer patients, and the reach extends beyond cancer to help others in need,” said Mark Reeves, MD, PhD, director of the Cancer Center. “That’s the kind of impact this support makes possible.”

As the Cancer Center continues to lead in cancer treatment innovation, the Believe Walk helps ensure these advancements reach every patient who needs them. The 18th annual Believe Walk will take place Sunday, October 5, bringing the community together once again for this vital cause.

Join us in supporting patients, survivors, and their families by registering to walk or donating.