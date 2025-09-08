CDC Flags Active 2025–26 Flu Season; Inland Doctors Urge Shots to Cut Heart, Stroke Risks

If you’re thinking about skipping the flu shot this year, you may want to reconsider.

Health officials are preparing for a potentially active flu season in the United States in the coming months, based on recent trends and updated vaccine formulations. For the 2025–2026 flu season, health officials anticipate a gradual increase in flu activity starting in October, with a peak likely between December and February.

While current respiratory virus activity is low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging proactive planning due to the risk of another high-impact season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially those at a higher risk.

“Studies show that getting an annual flu vaccine is your best defense against contracting influenza, a disease that can cause severe complications to your health,” said Dr. Edward Blews, regional physician chief of infectious diseases at Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “Influenza infection causes significant inflammation in the body which can lead to major cardiovascular events. The annual flu shot significantly reduces the risk of someone having a heart attack or a stroke” he notes.

“For these reasons, getting your flu shot is very important to protect your health and to protect the health of others around you,” said Dr. Blews, who based in San Bernardino County. “Flu viruses change each year, so getting an annual flu shot is imperative.Each year’s flu vaccine is updated to target the most prevalent virus strain.”

One indicator of how severe the flu season will be in the U.S. is the observation of Australia’s flu season, which is often an indication of what we may experience in the U.S. later in the year. Australia, where it is currently winter, has faced one of its most challenging flu seasons in a decade this year, with several key developments that could offer insights for other countries. According to health officials, the flu season in Australia began alarmingly early, with a surge in cases starting in April and May, well ahead of the usual June to September window. This early onset caught many healthcare providers off guard, straining resources and prompting urgent public health responses.

“Getting a flu shot not only helps keep you healthy, it also will protect those around you who may be at higher risk for flu complications,” said Dr. Bradley Jacoby, pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Riverside County. “That includes children, people age 65 and older, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and HIV.”

Dr. Jacoby noted that a common misconception is that a flu shot will give you the flu.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth,” he stressed. “You cannot contract the flu from getting a flu vaccine. Side effects, when they do occur, are typically mild. However, if you don’t get vaccinated, you put yourself and those close to you at greater risk of getting the flu, which causes serious illness, hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each year.”

Dr. Blews also noted the flu virus will weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to catching other respiratory infections, including COVID-19, and that’s why getting vaccinated is so important.

According to the CDC, during the last flu season, the estimated number of hospitalizations ranged between 470,000 and 670,000 nationwide. The 2024–2025 flu season also resulted in approximately 28,000 to 36,000 deaths due to influenza-related complications. This places it among the more severe seasons in recent years.

Visit kp.org/flu for information on where to receive a no-cost flu vaccine for Kaiser Permanente members; non-members are also welcome to receive a no-cost flu shot at special events open to the general public on evenings and Saturdays. Also, look for the Kaiser Permanente Mobile Health Vehicle that is offering the vaccine to the public at select locations.

This article was written by Kaiser Permanente Southern California