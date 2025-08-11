Assemblymember Ramos Donates $10,000 to Support San Bernardino Student Backpack Giveaway

More than 1,500 students in San Bernardino received backpacks filled with essential school supplies during a giveaway event on Friday, August 1, thanks in part to a $10,000 donation from Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino). The event, coordinated by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), supports Pre-K through 12th-grade students across the 45th Assembly District and eases financial stress for local families as the school year begins.

Ramos’ donation is part of his ongoing support for community-based initiatives, including annual SBCSS-led efforts like the annual backpack giveaways and turkey drives. These programs offer immediate financial relief while uplifting youth and families throughout the region.

“Supporting students and families as they prepare for the school year is one of the best investments we can make in our community’s future. It was inspiring to see the excitement on the children’s faces as they received their backpacks and supplies. These moments matter,” Ramos said.

During the 2023–2024 school year, nearly 32,000 students in San Bernardino County were identified as homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The federal law assists students attend and succeed in school regardless of their housing status.

“These back-to-school events are incredibly powerful opportunities to uplift our students and families,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Assemblymember Ramos has been a steadfast partner in these efforts year after year. His continued commitment to initiatives like our annual backpack giveaways demonstrates how consistent, long-term support can truly impact the lives of our students. I commend Assemblymember Ramos for his generous $10,000 contribution as we work together to transform lives through education.”

Celebration of Ramos’ donation to the backpack drive was held at the Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, in San Bernardino. A state recognized non-profit of the year by Ramos in 2022.

Assisting homeless youth find stable housing and succeed in school, has been a legislative and personal priority for Ramos. Over the past two years, he introduced legislation to establish a Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry System for homeless youth that would ensure equitable access to critical services by mirroring support systems already in place for adults.

This year, Ramos also secured a one-time $31.5 million allocation in the 2025–26 state budget to stabilize 220 Foster Family Agencies across California. This investment helps maintain placements for more than 7,400 foster youth while the state develops a sustainable long-term funding model. Ramos also established the Ramos Family Endowed Scholarship, a lasting commitment to supporting first-generation, low-income, and historically underserved students in their pursuit of higher education.

This latest backpacking event was made possible through the partnership of several Inland Empire organizations, including annual supporters Assemblymember James C. Ramos, SBCSS, Young Visionaries, Sheik Shoes, Rescue Mission and HD Second Chance. New supporters this year include: Children’s Fund, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Molina Healthcare, Office of Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, Armac/ISU Insurance, Apple Valley Communications, Community Health Action Network and Assemblymember Juan Carrillo.