Assemblymember James Ramos Secures $10M to Pursue California’s First Federally Accredited Tribal College

California Indian Nations College (CINC) students and administrators, tribal leaders and lawmakers gathered today to celebrate a $10 million state investment in the school’s quest to become the only federally accredited tribal college in California. Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino) advocated for inclusion of the CINC item in the 2025-26 state budget.

Federal accreditation is often required for transferring student credits to other institutions, future employment opportunities and federal student financial aid grants and loans. California, with the greatest numbers of Native Americans in the nation, lacks such an institution. More than 30 accredited tribal colleges with 75 campuses are located in 13 states across the Southwest, Northwest, and the Great Plains—from Kansas and Oklahoma to Minnesota and the Dakotas—according to the American Indian College Fund.

Assemblymember Ramos said, “With this year’s budget, California signals a desire and a commitment toward creating a new chapter in the story of our state and its relationship with the First People of California. Native American students have the lowest college-going rate of any college group in California—less than one percent of students in both the University of California and California State University systems.” He continued, “And while CINC is getting this check, we also know that California is a beneficiary too. If we are to maintain our place as the fourth largest global economy, we cannot leave anyone behind. This budget allocation is an investment in California and its future. If California is to retain our place as a globally economic power and as a creative, cultural and economic hub, then all students deserve the tools they need for academic success and that includes acknowledgement of their worth and validation of their culture and identity.”

CINC President and CEO Celeste Townsend stated, “This historic funding supports California Indian Nations College—the state’s only accredited Tribal college—and affirms a long-overdue commitment to student success. Backed by the state of California, CINC offers culturally grounded, inclusive education that serves both Native and non-Native students. For generations, the absence of such an institution has constrained equitable access to culturally grounded, student-centered higher education.

“We thank Assemblymember James Ramos, his team, and the California State Legislature for their visionary support and leadership. And we invite all California Tribes to learn more about CINC, the tribal college where access leads to achievement and where students are educated, strengthened, and empowered.”

CINC Founder and lifetime Board of Trustees Teresa Mike said, “We are grateful to see the state stepping up at a time when federal funding for tribal colleges is uncertain. Every dollar raised contributes to securing a more prosperous future for tribal nations, and we extend our sincere thanks to all who have supported this initiative.”

Inland Empire legislators who supported the budget included Assemblymembers Juan Carrillo, Robert Garcia, John Harabedian, Corey Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, Greg Wallis and Ramos. Also backing the budget were state Senators Sabrina Cervantes, Steve Padilla, Sasha Renée Pérez and Susan Rubio.

Earning federal accreditation means an institution meets standards set by the accrediting agency in areas such as academic quality, financial stability and governance. Elements of the accreditation process include a comprehensive self-evaluation, peer review and ongoing monitoring. The process may take a few years to complete and requires a sizeable investment by the institution. The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges granted candidacy/pre-accreditation status to CINC in January. CINC does not benefit from ongoing federal or state support but received one-time state funding of $5 million in 2022 to help it reach accreditation and $9 million in seed money from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

In addition to Ramos, Townsend and Mike, participants at the check presentation also included Associated Students of CINC President Erica Munoz; Rose Saubel, a 2023 CINC graduate; Associated Students of CINC Vice-President Dakota Galindo; Lilly Alaniz, CINC student; and members of the California Legislative Native American Caucus.