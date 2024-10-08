Assemblymember Reyes Visits 30 Senior Centers and Apartments, Supporting 1,500 Seniors During Advocacy Week

Assembly Majority Leader Emerita Eloise Gómez Reyes concluded her 8th annual Senior Advocacy Week, held from September 23 to 27, during which her office visited over 30 senior centers and senior apartments across the 50th District, serving over 1,500 seniors by providing vital resources and services to older adults in the community. The event underscored the Assemblymember’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of the District’s aging population.

Throughout the week, Assemblymember Reyes and her team visited a wide range of locations, including The Magnolia at 9th, Bloomington Grove & Lillian Court, the Seniors VIP Club in Rancho Cucamonga, TELACU Rio Alto, Southpointe Senior Center, TELACU Tierra Serrano, TELACU Hacienda, Heritage Park Senior Apartments, and Grace Vargas Senior Center, along with several other senior living communities. Their extensive list of visits included TELACU La Paz, TELACU Sierra Vista, TELACU Monte Vista, Immaculate Conception Church, Bethel AME Church of Fontana, Dino Papavero Senior Center, John Piazza Apartments, Minerva Manor Apartments, Village at Sierra, Gardens at Sierra, Fountains at Sierra, The Plaza at Sierra, Cascade Sonrise Apartments, and Holiday Mission Commons. Additionally, they toured the National CORE Seniors Sewing Facility where seniors gather to learn sewing and create garments for themselves and for charity programs such as clothes for the homeless.

In partnership with organizations such as the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services, Wise and Healthy Aging, the California Department of Insurance, California Highway Patrol, Kings Warriors, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, the Assemblymember’s office provided seniors with access to essential information and services, ranging from healthcare and housing resources to fraud prevention and safety tips.

“Senior Advocacy Week is one of the most meaningful weeks of the year for me and my team,” said Assemblymember Eloise Reyes. “It’s a chance for us to connect directly with the senior citizens in our community, ensuring they have access to the resources and services they need to live with dignity, independence, and security. Our seniors have contributed so much to our communities, and we must make sure they are supported.”

Throughout the week, seniors had presentations on Medicare and insurance services and received information on avoiding scams and fraud targeting older adults. Representatives from the California Highway Patrol provided driving safety information for seniors, while Wise and Healthy Aging facilitated workshops on wellness and healthcare.

Assemblymember Reyes also made it a point to listen to the concerns and needs of seniors across the District, discussing how the State Legislature can further assist older adults and advocate for their needs.

“We’re committed to ensuring that no senior in our district is left behind,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “The feedback we’ve received this week will continue to guide our legislative priorities as we work to create a brighter, safer future for our seniors.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Assemblymember Reyes for taking the time to visit us and for bringing such valuable resources,” said Robert McCall from Fontana. “Her dedication to ensuring that we have access to the support we need has made a real difference in our lives. Her visits remind us that we are not forgotten, and we truly appreciate her care and commitment to improving the quality of life for seniors in our community.”

“Thank you, Assemblymember Reyes, on everyone’s behalf,” said Francesca Silva from TELACU La Paz, “thank you so much for remembering us seniors, we really needed this and you deserve our gratitude.”

For more information on resources available to seniors or to learn more about future events, please contact Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes’ office at (909) 381-4100 or visit a50.asmdc.org