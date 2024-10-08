Rialto’s West Valley Water District Board Selects Estevan Bennett to Represent Division 4

The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors announced it has appointed Estevan Bennett, a retired water professional and community advocate, to fill its Division 4 board vacancy, a position that represents the communities of Rialto and Colton.

“Director Bennett brings a wealth of water industry knowledge that makes him an excellent addition to our board,” said Board President Greg Young. “On behalf of the board, we look forward to working with Director Bennett to ensure we are advocating for the best interest of our customers and communities.”

Bennett was appointed to serve the remainder of the Division 4 term left vacant in August by the resignation of Director Channing Hawkins, who moved out of the area. Bennett was appointed during the September 19 board meeting following a public application process and received a unanimous vote by the Board of Directors.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Division 4 board seat and look forward to using my professional and volunteer experience to dutifully represent my new constituents,” said Director Bennett. “I believe it is important to invest in innovative solutions to ensure we continue to provide safe drinking water to the customers of West Valley Water District.” Bennett has been a resident of the City of Rialto for over 30 years and brings decades of experience in the water industry. Currently Director Bennett serves as the Executive director of Rialto Family Health Services, a non-profit that works to strengthen community support services.