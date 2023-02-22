Behavioral Health seeks input on MHSA three-year plan

The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) invites community members to review and comment on the draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Three-Year

Integrated Plan, which includes fiscal years 2023/24 through 2025/26.



The draft plan is a comprehensive report that illustrates the impact made by DBH and its contracted partners in addressing the behavioral health needs of San Bernardino County. This report also includes the proposed changes to MHSA programing for the upcoming fiscal years. View and comment on the draft plan by visiting https://wp.sbcounty.gov/dbh/programs/mhsa/ now until March 15, 2023. For additional information on the update or to request interpretation services or disability-related accommodations, please call (800) 722-9866 (dial 7-1-1 for TTY users) or email mhsa@dbh.sbcounty.gov.



“The draft plan demonstrates the expansion of the public behavioral health system of care, promoting wellness, recovery and resilience for our county,” said DBH Director Dr. Georgina Yoshioka. “Community is at the center of what we do, therefore it is important that you share feedback for DBH to plan on further developing our services.”



The MHSA was passed by California voters in November 2004 and is funded by a one percent tax surcharge on personal income over $1 million per year. DBH, through the MHSA, is supporting the Countywide Vision by providing behavioral health services and ensuring residents have the resources they need to promote wellness, recovery, and resilience in the community. Information on the Countywide Vision and on DBH can be found at www.sbcounty.gov.