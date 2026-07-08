Bloomington Sewer Expansion Breaks Ground, Bringing Modern Connections to 170 Properties

San Bernardino County has broken ground on a sewer expansion project that will give about 170 Bloomington properties the opportunity to transition from septic systems to public sewer service.

The Bloomington Sewer Expansion Project, led by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Works Special Districts, will extend sewer service along Marygold Avenue, Locust Avenue and Linden Avenue. The project includes the installation of about 7,500 linear feet of sewer main, county officials said.

The expansion is intended to improve public health, protect the environment and support future development in Bloomington, where many residents have long relied on septic systems to serve their homes and properties.

“This project is an investment in the health and future of Bloomington,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. “Expanding access to reliable sewer infrastructure helps protect our environment, supports economic growth and improves the quality of life for local families. I’m proud to see this long-awaited project moving forward for our community.”

The project is being supported by funding from the Southern California Association of Governments’ Regional Early Action Planning REAP 2021 Program. Construction is being handled by All Cities Engineering Inc. and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

County officials said the project is part of a broader effort to invest in essential infrastructure, strengthen communities and expand opportunities for residents.