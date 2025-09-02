Blue Envelope Program Trains 200+ in San Bernardino, Builds Inclusive Public Safety Model for People with Disabilities

On August 23, 2025, Inland Regional Center (IRC), in partnership with the Autism Society Inland Empire (ASIE), hosted its second scenario-based Blue Envelope Program training at IRC’s San Bernardino campus. The event was made possible through Language Access and Cultural Competency (LACC) funding provided by the Department of Developmental Services (DDS).

The training welcomed more than 200 participants, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), such as autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and intellectual disabilities, along with members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) community, parents, caregivers, community members, and a broad range of first responders from San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Agencies Represented

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD), San Bernardino City Police Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire Marshal’s Office, Menifee Police Department, Fontana Police Department, Chino Police Department, Ontario Police Department, Upland Police Department, and American Medical Response/Reach Air Medical.

The event also welcomed representatives from Congresswoman Norma Torres’ office, who are exploring the introduction of a national Blue Envelope bill inspired by the success of San Bernardino County’s pilot project.

Interactive Training Scenarios

Participants observed and engaged in realistic, hands-on scenarios designed to strengthen communication and safety during public safety encounters. These scenarios not only help participants gain the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about using Blue Envelope materials, but also supported officers, deputies, fire, and EMS personnel in building a deeper understanding of individuals with I/DD or who are DHH. At the conclusion of the interactive training session, each participant received Blue Envelope swag, which included two car decals, a lanyard, a bracelet, a license plate cover, a pin, and a keychain, along with a Health Passport provided by ASIE.

A young attendee embraces one of the support service dogs at the Blue Envelope Program training, highlighting the event’s focus on comfort, connection, and inclusive public safety education.

Program Impact

Sgt. Nathan Weiske of the Fontana Police Department added:

“The Blue Envelope Program has been a game changer for our department. It has given us a tangible way to connect with individuals who have I/DD or who may be DHH. This program not only improves communication during critical encounters but also strengthens our outreach to underserved members of the community, ensuring they know we are here to protect and serve them with respect and understanding.”

Beth Burt, Executive Director of the Autism Society Inland Empire, shared:

“The Blue Envelope Program exemplifies what’s possible when communities come together to prioritize safety, dignity, and inclusion. This training was a powerful demonstration of how first responders, family members, and individuals with Autism, developmental disabilities, and Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals can build mutual understanding through empathy and education. We are proud to partner with Inland Regional Center and these law enforcement agencies to expand this life-changing initiative. Together, we are creating a model for inclusive public safety that can inspire communities nationwide.”

Building Community

Attendees enjoyed refreshments provided by 24 Hour Home Care and participated in informal conversations with first responders before and after the training. These moments reinforced the value of personal connection and collaboration between public safety professionals and the communities they serve.

About the San Bernardino County Blue Envelope Program

The San Bernardino County Blue Envelope Program, co-developed by IRC, ASIE, and the SBCSD, was created in response to community concerns about the safety of individuals with I/DD and the DHH community during law enforcement encounters. Unlike DMV-based models in other states, it is voluntary, privacy-preserving, and community-driven.

The program offers multiple communication tools—blue envelopes, lanyards, seatbelt covers, and keychains—so individuals can choose what best supports their needs without mandatory disclosure.

Since 2023, IRC has embedded I/DD awareness and Blue Envelope training into the SBCSD Academy CIT and expanded it to probation, fire, EMS, emergency operations personnel, bus drivers, and school police. This coordinated approach has positioned San Bernardino County as a national leader in inclusive public safety practices.