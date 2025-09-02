September 4, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

San Bernardino Valley College Kicks Off 100th Anniversary with Centennial Celebration

2 min read
2 days ago Community News

Photo by Andrew Rodriguez: SBVC’s Centennial Opening Day procession featured gonfalons for each college division leading students, faculty, staff, and administrators to the historic auditorium.

San Bernardino Valley College launched its 100th anniversary year with a festive Centennial Opening Ceremony and procession during Opening Day.

Gonfalons representing each academic division led the procession, accompanied by a drumline, drill team, and mascot Blue, while student-athletes cheered and each of the college’s 100 years was marked in blue along the Centennial Walkway. 

“As we celebrate our centennial, it is worth remembering and sharing with the world that San Bernardino Valley College is the model for the vision and promise of a community college education,” said President Gilbert J. Contreras. “SBVC is the first community college designed and built as a community college. All California community colleges that predate SBVC were converted from other purposes. We are also proud to be the first ‘Valley College’ in California.”

San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez, SBVC’s former president, was also on hand to wish the college a “happy 100th birthday,” adding that its employees “all focus on what students need most to be successful, and that’s what’s most important.”

Along with the centennial celebration, SBVC launched its Valley Up! Initiative, a five-year strategic plan, and introduced the Centennial Giving Challenge, a fundraising competition among employees to support student scholarships and programs.

Founded in 1926 as San Bernardino Union Junior College, SBVC first held classes at San Bernardino and Colton High Schools while construction was completed on its original campus. Nearly a century later, SBVC continues to grow with modern facilities such as the Applied Technology Building, sustained enrollment growth, record-breaking graduating classes, and more degrees and certificates available than ever before.

In honor of the centennial, SBVC will host a slate of celebratory community events over the next year. For more information and a calendar of events, visitvalleycollege.edu/100

Tags:
Watch our latest episode of the Inland Insight Podcast where we interview Garcia Center's Executive Director Michael Segura to discuss arts investment in San Bernardino, gentrification, funding, and more!

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino Library Launches Free Legal Aid Sept. 9 for Housing, Benefits, and Expungements

2 days ago Community News
3 min read

Redlands East Valley High Opens Historic Wildcat Stadium With Alumni Celebration and 63-7 Victory

1 week ago Community News
2 min read

Rialto Unified Hosts ¡Viva la Fiesta! and 18th Annual Family Summit, Uniting Families Through Culture and Education

1 week ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

3 min read

Fontana Street Vendors Deserve Dignity, Not Discrimination

1 day ago Guest Op-ed*
3 min read

State of Inland Empire Entrepreneurship Calls for Capital: Declaring Entrepreneurship as Workforce Development

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Cedar House Braces for $30M Expansion as Waitlists and Bed Shortages Endanger Recovery

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Blue Envelope Program Trains 200+ in San Bernardino, Builds Inclusive Public Safety Model for People with Disabilities

2 days ago Community News